Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick Yutaro Tsukada

Orlando City SC have signed forward Yutaro Tsukada through 2025 with options through 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Selected No. 25 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Tsukada has 4g/4a in 12 starts this season for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Orlando City B.

The 23-year-old Japan native has earned several short-term call-ups, making his MLS debut in May against Inter Miami CF and coming off the bench against CF Montréal in the Leagues Cup Group Stage.

"Yutaro has shown us a lot so far this year, both on the field and off, during his time with Orlando City B and has proven the importance of our development pathway," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"He has demonstrated his ability to impact games with his speed and flair, but has also shown his abilities to improve the team as a whole with hard work and effort off the ball. We look forward to him continuing his development with the first team and are excited to see him level his game up even more."

Orlando are seventh in the Eastern Conference. They return to MLS action on Aug. 24 at Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).