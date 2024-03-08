Your Friday Kickoff: Who's feeling the pressure ahead of Matchday 4?

FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey
FC Cincinnati face an uphill climb in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 after dropping a 1-0 decision to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey on Thursday night at TQL Stadium. The Leg 1 result was decided by a 24th-minute strike from Brandon Vazquez, who didn't celebrate at the ground where he rose to stardom. In early January, Cincy transferred the US men's national team striker to Rayados for a reported $7.5 million with $1 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause.
Messi, Suárez lead Inter Miami to stunning Champions Cup comeback at Nashville
Inter Miami CF are in the driver's seat of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 series vs. Nashville SC, as second-half goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez gave the visitors a thrilling 2-2 draw Thursday night at GEODIS Park. The Herons' advantage is rooted in the away-goals tiebreaker before Leg 2 is played on March 14 at Chase Stadium – determining who will meet FC Cincinnati or CF Monterrey in the quarterfinals.
Charlotte FC acquire winger Abada from Celtic FC
Charlotte FC have a new Young Designated Player, as the club announced Thursday they have acquired winger Liel Abada from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. The 22-year-old Israeli international arrives for a transfer fee that's reportedly around $8 million. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.
Gil signs DP extension with New England Revolution
The New England Revolution have signed captain and midfielder Carles Gil to a long-term contract extension. Gil’s new deal is guaranteed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027. He will remain a Designated Player.
Mukhtar signs DP extension with Nashville SC
Nashville SC have signed star attacker Hany Mukhtar to a contract extension. Mukhtar's new deal lasts through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The 28-year-old German remains a Designated Player.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are more worth watching. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential.
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
It’s not quite the marquee, cross-conference matchup it could have been. Seattle are already in a full-blown injury crisis. They began the year missing multiple key starters. They found out this week that new DP Pedro de la Vega will miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury. After starting the year with a road loss to LAFC and a frustrating draw at home against Austin, Seattle already feel like they’re grinding along. Expectations were high this year, and it feels like they’re being derailed before they ever pull out of the station.
But, it’s still Seattle. And it’s still Philadelphia. Two of the most successful teams in MLS over the last five years are set to go head-to-head. Even with neither firing on all cylinders, this is can’t-miss stuff.
LAFC vs. Sporting KC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
We’re going to excuse LAFC’s 3-0 loss in a blizzard last week and say that this is still one of the best teams in the West. We’re also going to slightly excuse Sporting KC for their last-minute draw against Philadelphia last week that included some events beyond their control. But we checked the weather in LA for Saturday, and it’s supposed to be 60 degrees and sunny. Hopefully, we get the best versions of both teams.
If we do, we have a good one on our hands. These are two of the most dynamic attacks in the West, and there should be more than a couple of goals in this one.
Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
Last year’s meeting in Atlanta delivered one of the best games of the year. I’m not sure we’re going to get a 3-3 draw again, but this one still has potential. 60k+ are expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta United will be raring to go after a week off to think about their loss to Columbus.
New England put together a complete performance against Alajuelense midweek, but it’s always tough to come off a weekday matchup this early in the season. We’ll see if they’re able to be as sharp.
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 32/50
The Crew are automatic Tier Two right now. They’re that good. Chicago are… at least liable to make this interesting. Whether that’s by playing a solid game or by sparking everyone’s morbid curiosity.
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 34/50
We’re looking at two of the most high-upside teams in either conference. The Red Bulls look like they might have finally figured out how to find the back of the net with Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan in the lineup. Dallas may start doing the same now that they’re getting key pieces healthy. Red Bulls games are never beautiful, but this could turn into one of the better matches of the weekend.
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 37/50
Orlando might be exhausted after dealing with Tigres on Wednesday, but they’re still at home and they’re still one of the most consistently solid teams in MLS… as long as they aren’t playing Inter Miami. Even if the Loons aren’t quite the Herons, Orlando will still have their hands full here. Minnesota have looked far more confident than expected to start the season and have been putting in impressive performances despite missing multiple key players, including DP Bebelo Reynoso.
FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 3 pm ET
Watchability Score: 33/50
D.C. are at least a little bit intriguing at this point, right? They rolled over 10-man New England to start the year and came back from a 2-0 deficit against Portland last weekend. They aren’t a finished product yet, but they’ve shown flashes of having some upside. We still won’t learn too much considering Cincy are on short rest, but D.C. would perk up a few more ears if they give the Shield winners a game.
Nashville SC vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 3 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
It’s been a blast watching the Galaxy look like a wagon to start the year. Nashville are going to do everything in their power to ruin that and make this look ugly after an exhausting midweek match against Inter Miami with another on the way.
Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 5 pm ET
Watchability Score: 37/50
Inter Miami, like Columbus, are automatic Tier Two. Montréal are going to have to put in a heckuva performance to get a result.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Is this the week NYCFC’s attack comes good? Maybe being at home is what they need to get a jumpstart.
Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 2 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Toronto are at home for the first time this season after earning their first road win in more than a calendar year. They’ve outrun expectations so far this year and have a chance to continue that here.
Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
Austin haven’t looked great so far, but this feels like a bit of a revenge game after the infamous Kipp Keller backpass. Maybe they’ll be up for it. Keep an eye on St. Louis striker Sam Adeniran in the meantime.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
If there’s snow in the forecast, they’ll at least be playing a team that’s ready to handle it.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
This is a very normal soccer game on paper, which means it’s prime MLS After Dark material.
Good luck out there. Grow great hair, score great goals.