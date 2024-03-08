Messi, Suárez lead Inter Miami to stunning Champions Cup comeback at Nashville

The Herons' advantage is rooted in the away-goals tiebreaker before Leg 2 is played on March 13 at Chase Stadium – determining who will meet FC Cincinnati or CF Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

Messi ignited the comeback in the 52nd minute, curling home a golazo following Suárez's laid-off pass atop the box. Suárez then stunned the hosts with a 95th-minute header off Sergio Busquets' cross, reflecting the Barça Boys' knockout-round bonafides (Jordi Alba didn't play due to illness).

Nashville couldn't have dreamed up a better start, as Jacob Shaffelburg bagged a brace through a 4th-minute roofed shot and a 47th-minute golazo. They also thought Shaq Moore scored an 83rd-minute insurance goal, only for Video Review to deem the US international was offside in the buildup.