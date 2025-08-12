Portland Timbers transfer Santiago Moreno to Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Portland Timbers have transferred midfielder Santiago Moreno to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Colombian international joined Portland in July 2021 from América de Cali in his home country.

Moreno departs the Timbers with 22 goals and 31 assists in 146 appearances across all competitions. He was a consistent starter from the 2022 season onwards.

"We appreciate Santiago’s contributions during his time in Portland, and we wish him the best with his new opportunity," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

Portland are currently sixth in the Western Conference with 37 points and are challenging for a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. Antony (6g/7a) and David Da Costa (4g/8a) lead their attack.