Gonzalo Pineda embraces Atlanta United expectations: "What is the pressure?"

In sheer statistical terms, Atlanta United ’s fanbase usually ranks as the biggest in MLS, with the league’s top home attendance numbers, hefty merchandise sales and prominent visibility in their region and beyond. Combine that with ambitious spending and an impressive trophy collection for a club in just their eighth year of play and you have most of the trappings of the proverbial ‘big club’ environment.

As desirable as most of this is, it inevitably raises the temperature of the spotlight trained on Gonzalo Pineda. The Five Stripes’ head coach is under particular scrutiny as he begins his third full season in charge, with a sense of urgency to consolidate the progress made in 2023 and take advantage of Thiago Almada ’s excellence before the young playmaker potentially makes his much-speculated move abroad.

Not everyone in peach country believes Pineda is the person for this job. Among other things, he’s been called “a divisive figure” among supporters, slated in the media for “his perceived lack of tactical acumen” and “disjointed” performances on his watch, and supposedly often “bailed out” by Almada’s individual excellence. Scan social media platforms and you will find a small but vocal #PinedaOut sentiment among Atlanta’s ‘17s,’ while some pundits have ranked him at or near the top of their MLS managerial ‘hot seat’ lists.

“Those are problems. Those are stressful moments. I have the pleasure of doing what I love to do, which is first, playing football then after that, coaching football, to be in a great organization with great people, with great players, to be able to put my signature in this club and they can play the way I want. So I would say I'm far from being pressed by anything.”

“But if you compare the pressure of, I would say this, of an immigrant crossing the river without papers,” he continued, “because in Mexico, they didn't have food for their kids, and they're coming here for a future and begging for a job, and sometimes they are the worst jobs possible, right? And you have to feed your family back in Mexico without seeing them, probably, for the rest of your life?

Managers tend to be treated as disposable goods in Pineda’s homeland. He saw as much across a glittering playing career marked by World Cup, Copa América and Confederations Cup exploits for El Tri and several trophies with Pumas UNAM, Chivas Guadalajara and other clubs of note. Almost exactly a decade ago that career took him to the United States, presenting new lessons and perspectives that give him further reason to live in, and appreciate, the present.

“I mean, let's describe the pressure I get. What is the pressure? I'm going to be out of a job?” the former Mexico international told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation during ATL’s preseason camp in Miami last month. “Yeah, maybe. So it happens, it happens everywhere in the world. Other than that, the pressure is more inner pressure, and the pressure that we as coaches have; we hear this clock we put in ourselves every day. That's the real pressure we get.”

Don’t try to tell Pineda any of this adds up to any extra burden on his shoulders, however.

Pineda's path to MLS

None of this was part of the plan when Pineda first touched down Stateside. A sports hernia and an ensuing lengthy recovery process had left him out of contract at age 31, with doubts about his prospects for a return to the pitch – including a few in his own head.

“I believe in God, I believe in God's plans. And I feel like this was God's plan since a long time ago,” he explained. “I got an injury and it was bad timing, it was at the end of my contract. So then I had six months without a job, and I had to pay for my surgery and my rehab in Mexico. So I did, and I was thinking already in maybe retiring and start to enjoy a couple of years with my family and do my licenses, and then start coaching at some point.”

In a potentially fateful case of sliding doors, a trial with Chicago Fire FC didn’t work out, but another at Seattle Sounders FC did. He won two more titles in two seasons with the Rave Green, then began his coaching journey at the right hand of Brian Schmetzer.

“First with Chicago Fire, they brought me to do a trial with them. But I felt again my injury, so I couldn't succeed. And then I did my surgery,” Pineda recalled. “Then in 2014, in January, I came as a trialist to Seattle, and I said, 'Yeah, let's give it the last chance, and if that works, let's do it.' And yeah, it worked.

“So what was a one-year adventure, now we're 10 years later, I’m here as a head coach of one of the best clubs in the MLS. So it happened suddenly, it happened very fast. But it was a great, great accident in my career that football and God brought me to this position. Now I'm very, very grateful to the country and to the MLS for this opportunity – changed my life.”

One of six Latino head coaches in MLS, Pineda sees what he and his fellow Mexican-Americans contribute to American life in soccer and beyond, as well as the suffering so many of his compatriots have endured. He steers clear of easy sloganeering, however, with a nuanced take when asked about his own experiences and perceptions of bigotry.

“Yes, I see it of course, and I feel sorry for my people when they have to go through things that probably no one should have to. But at the same time,” he said, “how we in Mexico, in Oaxaca, in Chiapas, how we treat people from Guatemala. I will say that yeah, it's tough. It is hard to see just as a human person around the world, the problems they're having now – there's war in another part of the world, that's suffering. Any human being that is dead because of someone else is bad.