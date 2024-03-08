"Completely different level": Messi, Suárez shock Nashville SC in Champions Cup

“On most occasions, you say ‘Okay that's good enough.’ But it's not against this team. You've got to turn that into three, maybe even four because you know that they're more than capable of turning the screw.”

“The risk was that we scored early on and we created two or three other really good moments that, in ties like this, where you know that Miami have got the quality to create, we've been given four or five moments tonight and scored two,” Smith said.

As brilliant as Jacob Shaffelburg ’s brace was, Lionel Messi clawed one back and Luis Suárez equalized late to make it advantage Inter Miami before Leg 2 next Wednesday (8:15 pm ET) decides who progresses in the continental competition.

That was one of head coach Gary Smith’s main takeaways from Thursday night’s pulsating 2-2 draw at GEODIS Park, leaving Inter Miami with an away-goals advantage after Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 series.

“There's still plenty of mileage in this tie, but we see first-hand again some exceptional qualities. It's a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi, Busquets and Suárez. Completely different level and, for the most part, I thought the guys did a wonderful job.”

“We created an awful lot against an exceptional team and I see no reason why we won't go to Miami in five days time, six days time and put on a real show,” Smith said.

Nashville, who got Hany Mukhtar back from injury, thought they scored a late insurance goal through Shaq Moore . But Video Review judged the right back was offside in the buildup, leaving the door ajar for Sergio Busquets to cross for Suárez’s 95th-minute header. Beforehand, Messi cushioned a 52nd-minute curler past Joe Willis after Suárez’s lay-off pass.

Raised level

On the night, there were hints of the intensity and environment that shaped last summer’s epic Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park, which Inter Miami won in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Whenever these teams meet, drama and must-see moments tend to follow.

“The final, why wouldn't you be inspired? First final the team have here in front of a sell-out crowd against the best player that's ever walked the planet. If that doesn't inspire you, then nothing will. Maybe we can say the same about tonight,” Smith said.

“The crowd turns out, which they do on most occasions here. But I think there's a slightly different feel and edge to the atmosphere when Lionel Messi's in town. He is the show and an exceptional individual. It squeezes a little bit more [out of us], of course. It's not always easy to get to those heights and on these one-off occasions in such a prestigious tournament, the guys have left everything out there.”

Halfway point

Now, Leg 2 awaits at Chase Stadium, and both teams will be on short rest. Nashville host LA Galaxy on Sunday (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) in regular-season action, hours before Inter Miami host CF Montréal to conclude Matchday 4 (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The series winner’s reward? A quarterfinal date against FC Cincinnati or Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in early April.