Carles Gil signs DP extension with New England Revolution

“I have so much more to give to this club and the supporters, who give me all their backing and confidence as their captain. For Maria, Marco, and I, Boston has become our home. I am excited to continue my career in New England and will give everything on the pitch to win trophies for this club.”

“During my time in New England with the Revolution, I have been able to rediscover my joy on the field and I am at my happiest when I am playing winning football for our supporters. I have cherished my last five years with the club and enjoy the competitive league, playing with my teammates, and our great fans,” Gil said.

Now in his sixth season with New England, Gil was named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has earned two MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire nods, and is a three-time MLS All-Star.

Gil’s new deal is guaranteed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027. He will remain a Designated Player.

The 31-year-old Spaniard initially joined New England in 2019 from Deportivo La Coruña, following additional stops at LaLiga side Valencia and Premier League side Aston Villa.

Since that move, the left-footed playmaker has 112 goal contributions (38g/74a) across all competitions – the fourth most in club history. Gil’s career rate of 0.47 assists per game is the fourth best in MLS regular-season history, while his rate of 0.50 assists per 90 minutes played is seventh best all-time (minimum 20 assists).

“When I stepped into the sporting director role, the work immediately began to extend Carles Gil and ensure he would continue his remarkable MLS career right here in New England,” Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said.

“Carles has been one of the most impactful players in our league since the day he arrived, and he will go down in history as one of the greatest ever to wear a Revolution uniform. For those of us within the club and all those who support it, Carles delivers everything you could ask of a captain and leader. We are extremely pleased to know that Carles Gil will continue to lead the Revolution for years to come.”

Gil, the 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year, led New England to a record-setting Supporters’ Shield-winning season (73 points) in 2021. His 126 chances created from that campaign remain the highest single-season mark in league history to date.

In addition to being named MVP during the 2021 season, Gil also won MLS Comeback Player of the Year for overcoming an injury.

“Carles Gil is a special talent and a tremendous professional who, as our captain, sets the tone for everything we do from his rare playmaking ability and work ethic on the field, to his passion for the club and winning mentality,” Revs head coach Caleb Porter said.

“A player of Carles’ caliber deciding to extend his tenure with our club makes an important statement about his belief in our direction and our ability to compete for trophies together. I am happy to know that Carles and his family will continue to call Boston their home and that he will be an integral part of our plans for the long term.”

Gil and New England resume MLS play on Saturday at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The club’s also in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, holding a 4-0 aggregate lead over Costa Rica’s Alajuelense after Leg 1.