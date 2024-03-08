Inter Miami "rewarded" for comeback habit in Champions Cup debut

“It leaves us in a good position for the second leg. These games against Nashville have always been tough and even, and we expect the same [in leg two at Chase Stadium next Wednesday], but with the peace of mind that our search [for a comeback] was correct. It was not a disorderly search.”

“We were rewarded for our insistence,” said head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino after an enthralling rematch of last year’s memorable Leagues Cup final at the same venue.

First Messi curled a trademark left-footed strike around Joe Willis to halve the deficit in the 52nd minute. Then, deep into injury time, Sergio Busquets delivered a delicate cross for Suárez to nod home and draw the series level at 2-2 on the night and on aggregate. Yet again, a useful result had been snatched from the jaws of defeat, much like Messi did at the LA Galaxy in IMCF’s second MLS match of the season.

Yet again the Herons’ defense looked rickety for long stretches as their hosts carved out several more big chances that could’ve tipped the series decisively in NSC’s direction. And yet again Miami’s adversaries failed to adequately seize on those moments, leaving the door open for Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez & Co. to show everyone what ‘clinical’ and ‘clutch’ really mean.

Inter Miami CF played with fire yet again Thursday night as they began their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a Round-of-16 first-leg visit to Nashville SC , falling behind 2-0 on two sumptuous goals early in each half from Jacob Shaffelburg at GEODIS Park.

Weathering the storm

It was a night of bullet-dodging. Miami avoided the burden of a multi-goal deficit to make up in their home leg, sighed with relief after Messi escaped serious harm when Lukas MacNaughton’s studs landed on the GOAT’s calf on the follow-through from a clearance, and rode their luck when prized new signing Federico Redondo received only a yellow card for landing a high elbow to Shaffelburg’s neck/face.

This was a slugfest in every sense, a clash of styles, bodies and antagonism with plenty of bad blood, and perhaps some actual blood spilled, too. Shaffelburg was a constant menace with his speed and hard running both on and off the ball, which earned him some brutally physical treatment, first from Redondo and later via an off-ball body check from Tomás Avilés. In retrospect, perhaps that was a facet of IMCF’s response to the Coyotes’ impressive levels of vigor and aggression.

“I think we put the game at risk in the two starts: at the beginning of the first half and at the beginning of the second half. There were 10 or 15 minutes in each half that could have cost us in the game,” said Martino.