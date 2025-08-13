Charlotte FC acquire Australian striker Archie Goodwin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired striker Archie Goodwin from Australian first-division side Adelaide United, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Australian youth international has inked a three-and-a-half-year deal through 2028. He will occupy an international roster spot.
"Archie is coming off a strong first season with Adelaide United at just 20 years old, and we can’t wait to see him carry that momentum with us," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"His awareness within the box, willingness to run and attack spaces are a few of the top qualities we saw that made us want to pursue him. We want to see Archie develop and create good competition within our club."
Goodwin has scored 21 goals in 72 professional matches for boyhood side Newcastle Jets and Adelaide. Last A-League season, he shared the Golden Boot and was named Young Footballer of the Year after scoring 13 goals in 26 games.
Internationally, Goodwin has one goal in six appearances with Australia's U-20s.
Alongside Israeli international Idan Toklomati, Goodwin gives Charlotte depth up top after they transferred USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to EFL Championship side Derby County.
The Crown are seventh in the Eastern Conference (41 points) and pursuing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
