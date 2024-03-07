Matchday 4: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 4 is here, and while optimism rules supreme this early in the season, those without a win may start feeling pressure without better results soon.
As you watch MLS Season Pass on your device of choice, some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, March 9 - 2 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, March 9 - 2 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, March 9 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, March 9 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, March 9 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, March 9 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, March 9 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, March 9 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, March 9 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, March 9 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, March 9 - 10:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United
Sunday, March 10 - 3 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, March 10 - 3 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal
Sunday, March 10 - 5 pm ET
The high-powered attack of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada, Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva didn't exactly impress as advertised in a 1-0 Matchday 2 loss at the Columbus Crew. Then again, a road loss against the defending MLS Cup champs who returned all 11 starters is forgivable.
But taking on a winless Revs team dealing with Concacaf Champions Cup-induced schedule congestion in front of a potential 70,000-plus crowd? That's pressure.
New England have a more built-in grace period for poor results as they deal with the aforementioned schedule challenges. But as Matt Doyle said in his Sunday column, the Eastern Conference is a meatgrinder, and starting the season with three straight losses could have a real impact on their final position in the overall table.
Highly touted wingers Tomás Chancalay and Esmir Bajraktarevic need to carry their CCC form into MLS play for the Revs to reach their potential. Carles Gil is the only attacking player to tally a goal or an assist through two matchdays, and striker Giacomo Vrioni is coming off a one-game suspension (red card).
Off the pitch, eMLS Cup presented by TikTok goes down this weekend as part of SXSW 2024. On it, Austin FC are still looking for their first win of 2024 after last year's steep drop from 2022 Western Conference finalists to the bottom five in the 2023 Supporters' Shield table.
Sporting director Rodolfo Borrell has yet to make a major splash in the transfer market since joining in June 2023, but maybe more moves are coming in the summer transfer window? For now, they'll rely on the talent of US U-20 star Owen Wolff and 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Sebastián Driussi, though the latter is dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out of the club's first two matches.
The story of St. Louis' season so far is Sam Adeniran (two goals in two matches), who's stepped up in the absence of Nicholas Gioacchini (transferred to Italian club Como in the offseason) and a scoring drought from DP striker João Klauss. You can read more about Adeniran's globetrotting journey to St. Louis in Charlie Boehm's excellent feature.
For the nerds: Austin FC's 2023 dropoff came after greatly exceeding their expected goal differential in 2022. St. Louis' excellent 2023 season featured a similarly remarkable overperformance of their advanced stats. Bradley Carnell's side are eager to prove that last year, unlike Austin's 2022, was no aberration.
Your eyes don't deceive you; Inter Miami have made another "Games of the Matchday." But can you blame us? Last week's 5-0 drubbing of rival Orlando City SC proved, again, that Lionel Messi and Co. are one of the best shows not just in MLS, but live sports writ large. Through three matches, Messi and Luis Suárez have combined for an absurd 5g/4a.
Making the Herons even scarier is Argentine youth international midfielder Federico Redondo is ready to go. Whether it's alongside Sergio Busquets or higher upfield with Diego Gómez, the U22 Initiative signing can do the dirty work behind Messi and Suárez.
However, a home match against Montréal won't be a cakewalk. CFM collected just eight road points last year, but they've bagged four through only two matches in 2024.
New manager Laurent Courtois has his team looking revitalized with Quebec natives Mathieu Choinière, Samuel Piette and Jonathan Sirois leading the way. Veteran striker Josef Martínez, fresh off his offseason departure from Miami, adds a new goal threat. His game-winner last week at FC Dallas proved he's still got it.