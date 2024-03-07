Matchday 4: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 4 is here, and while optimism rules supreme this early in the season, those without a win may start feeling pressure without better results soon.

Highly touted wingers Tomás Chancalay and Esmir Bajraktarevic need to carry their CCC form into MLS play for the Revs to reach their potential. Carles Gil is the only attacking player to tally a goal or an assist through two matchdays, and striker Giacomo Vrioni is coming off a one-game suspension (red card).

New England have a more built-in grace period for poor results as they deal with the aforementioned schedule challenges. But as Matt Doyle said in his Sunday column , the Eastern Conference is a meatgrinder, and starting the season with three straight losses could have a real impact on their final position in the overall table.

Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Off the pitch, eMLS Cup presented by TikTok goes down this weekend as part of SXSW 2024. On it, Austin FC are still looking for their first win of 2024 after last year's steep drop from 2022 Western Conference finalists to the bottom five in the 2023 Supporters' Shield table.

Sporting director Rodolfo Borrell has yet to make a major splash in the transfer market since joining in June 2023, but maybe more moves are coming in the summer transfer window? For now, they'll rely on the talent of US U-20 star Owen Wolff and 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Sebastián Driussi, though the latter is dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out of the club's first two matches.

The story of St. Louis' season so far is Sam Adeniran (two goals in two matches), who's stepped up in the absence of Nicholas Gioacchini (transferred to Italian club Como in the offseason) and a scoring drought from DP striker João Klauss. You can read more about Adeniran's globetrotting journey to St. Louis in Charlie Boehm's excellent feature.