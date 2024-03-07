360 View: CF Montréal's mystique to catch Inter Miami by surprise?

Montréal, in my opinion, have always had some of the best fans in MLS, fans that have often been wowed by stars like Didier Drogba, Alessandro Nesta, Marco Di Vaio, Patrice Bernier, and of course, Nacho Piatti. There have been many magical moments, but I’ve never really known what Montréal’s identity was. Until now.

To go back a step or 10, before I was the host of MLS 360, I was the play-by-play commentator for Atlanta United , and long before that, I was a commentator for Chicago Fire FC . In fact, my first-ever Fire broadcast happened to be against Montréal, in their inaugural MLS match. Fun fact: For many reasons, we broadcasted that match from the NASCAR Studios in Charlotte, so yes, we’ve come a long way since 2012!

Last week’s #MLS360 show was so much fun, as we bounced around 10 different matches on a wild Saturday night. And one team that continues to catch my eye for all the right reasons is CF Montréal . Now that Laurent Courtois’ men are visiting Lionel Messi ’s Inter Miami CF on Sunday night primetime, I have a feeling that everyone is set to take note (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Highs and lows

The 2022 season was one for the club to savor. Led by current MLS champion coach Wilfried Nancy, Montréal transformed how they played, and also how they acted. There was an obvious style, one that was greatly appreciated by their fanbase. A clear objective to promote youth and local talent. And Montréal became a desirable destination for European scouts, with Ismaël Koné, Djordje Mihailovic and Alistair Johnston all earning big-money moves across the Atlantic. That year, Montréal finished second in the Eastern Conference, setting club records for wins (20), points (65) and goals scored (63). Nancy’s men picked up an MLS-record 35 points away from home, too.

Naturally, Wilfried Nancy’s stock soared and he left to lead the Columbus Crew. Eventually, former D.C. United boss Hernán Losada arrived in Quebec, and Montréal lost their way again. Losada’s team lost six of their first seven games and failed to score in all six losses. Their first road point came on April 29th. They drifted away from what won people over the previous year.

As a disappointing 2023 season came to a close, finishing 10th in the East (no playoffs), CF Montréal CSO Olivier Renard knew exactly what he wanted, and who the right person was to steer the project. Step in Laurent Courtois. Renard got his “number one person,” and the man to bring Montréal back to what they did so well in 2022. He’s a proven winner with a track record of promoting and developing youth. Courtois and Renard’s Montréal seemed like a perfect match.