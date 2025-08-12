Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 28 of the 2025 season.
Luna fined
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna was fined for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 85th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 10.
Ocampo fined
Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Édier Ocampo was fined for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 27th minute of Vancouver’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 9.
Jeong fined
St. Louis CITY SC forward Sang Bin Jeong was fined for making an inappropriate gesture in the 66th minute of St. Louis’ match against Nashville SC on Aug. 9.
Toronto-Philadelphia warnings, fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 77th minute of their match on Aug. 9. Philadelphia violated the policy for the second time this season and Toronto violated the policy for the first time. The Union and head coach Bradley Carnell will be fined, while Toronto and head coach Robin Fraser will be issued Official Warnings.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, midfielder Quinn Sullivan, and forward Mikael Uhre, as well as Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and midfielder Deybi Flores, will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Cincinnati warnings, fines
The Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of the club’s match against Charlotte FC on Aug. 10. Cincinnati has violated the policy for the first time this season, the club and head coach Pat Noonan will be issued Official Warnings.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Cincinnati defenders Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Lukas Engel and DeAndre Yedlin, midfielder Evander and forward Gerardo Valenzuela will be fined.