Golden Boot

MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2025?

GoldenBoot_Sam-Surridge

MLSsoccer staff

With Decision Day two months away, the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is heating up.

Will Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge separate from the pack? Can Inter Miami legend Lionel Messi pull away? Might a late challenger appear?

Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

1
CLUB_2025 MIA_Messi_Lionel_MLS-OBJ-000396
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF
  • Goals: 18
  • Assists: 9
  • Matches remaining: 11
2
NSH_2025_Surridge_Sam_MLS-OBJ-0003DI
Sam Surridge
Forward · Nashville SC
  • Goals: 18
  • Assists: 4
  • Matches remaining: 8
3
CIN_Evander_MLS-OBJ-0001IC
Evander
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati
  • Goals: 15
  • Assists: 8
  • Matches remaining: 8
4
PHI_2025_Baribo_Tai_MLS-OBJ-0003DW
Tai Baribo
Forward · Philadelphia Union
  • Goals: 15
  • Assists: 3
  • Matches remaining: 8
5
RBNY_Choupo-Moting_Maxim_MLS-OBJ-00080N
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Forward · New York Red Bulls
  • Goals: 15
  • Assists: 2
  • Matches remaining: 8
6
ORL_2025_Ojeda_Martin_MLS-OBJ-0001EU
Martín Ojeda
Midfielder · Orlando City
  • Goals: 14
  • Assists: 13
  • Matches remaining: 8
7
LAFC_2025_Bouanga_Denis_MLS-OBJ-0000CX
Denis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
  • Goals: 14
  • Assists: 7
  • Matches remaining: 11
8
CHI_2025_Cuypers_Hugo_MLS-OBJ-00057Y
Hugo Cuypers
Forward · Chicago Fire FC
  • Goals: 14
  • Assists: 2
  • Matches remaining: 9
9
DAL_2025_Musa_Petar_MLS-OBJ-000096
Petar Musa
Forward · FC Dallas
  • Goals: 13
  • Assists: 5
  • Matches remaining: 9
10
CLUB_2025 SKC_Joveljic_Dejan_MLS-OBJ-0000C1
Dejan Joveljic
Forward · Sporting Kansas City
  • Goals: 13
  • Assists: 2
  • Matches remaining: 9
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video