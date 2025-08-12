MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2025?

With Decision Day two months away, the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is heating up.
Will Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge separate from the pack? Can Inter Miami legend Lionel Messi pull away? Might a late challenger appear?
Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.
- Goals: 18
- Assists: 9
- Matches remaining: 11
- Goals: 18
- Assists: 4
- Matches remaining: 8
- Goals: 15
- Assists: 8
- Matches remaining: 8
- Goals: 15
- Assists: 3
- Matches remaining: 8
- Goals: 15
- Assists: 2
- Matches remaining: 8
- Goals: 14
- Assists: 13
- Matches remaining: 8
- Goals: 14
- Assists: 7
- Matches remaining: 11
- Goals: 14
- Assists: 2
- Matches remaining: 9
- Goals: 13
- Assists: 5
- Matches remaining: 9
- Goals: 13
- Assists: 2
- Matches remaining: 9