Hany Mukhtar signs DP extension with Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have signed star attacker Hany Mukhtar to a contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

Mukhtar's new deal lasts through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The 28-year-old German remains a Designated Player.

"Hany has played such a special role for our club, as well as our city, and we are very proud to see him commit to being a part of the present and future here in Nashville," Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

Mukhtar initially joined Nashville ahead of their 2020 MLS expansion season from Danish side Brøndby IF, a foundational piece of their club's early days.

By every statistic, Mukhtar has proven to be an overwhelming success. He has 58 goals and 38 assists in 113 regular-season matches, directly contributing to nearly two-thirds of Nashville's goals across the past four-plus seasons.

That production has helped Mukhtar claim the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. He's also earned three MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire nods (2021-23) and two MLS All-Star selections (2022-23).

"Nashville, super excited to tell you that my journey here continues!" said Mukhtar. "I'm excited to sign a new deal with Nashville SC and keep building on what we've started. This city has embraced me with open arms and I’m happy to call Nashville home.

"I salute the fans, whose energy fuels our drive to achieve greatness. Big thanks to the club, our dedicated coaches, and the supportive staff behind the scenes for believing in me. Thanks to my teammates for the battles we've fought together, and to my family for their love and support. Here's to more victories, both on and off the field."

With Mukhtar driving Nashville forward, they've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs four years running and reached the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Mukhtar, looking to make his 2024 regular-season debut, could feature in Sunday's home match vs. LA Galaxy (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).