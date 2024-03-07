Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta United’s “shark” is the definition of clinical

“Every single game I have to stay focused, I have to find my own motivation and that’s my first one. So whenever I feel that I have to score in every single game, it means that I also have to help the team more. Whenever I score, my team has an advantage. That’s why it’s in my mind always.”

“Every year. I mean, come on. Let’s be honest. I’m a striker. It has to be in my mind, first of all in order to give me extra motivation,” Giakoumakis told us on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Last June, during a post-match interview on MLS 360, I tried to have a little joke with him, asking if the Golden Boot was in his sights. Atlanta United had just beaten D.C. United , 3-1 , and he scored the opener.

Target set

That response told me so much and it honestly took me back a bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he's not even having a bit of banter.’ Normally footballers will answer with something like, ‘Yeah if it's there, I’ll go for it.’ They try to be humble. He's like, ‘No, that's basically why I'm here. I wanna score goals. I think I can do this. I think I can get it.’

Now, part of that is probably because Giakoumakis has won two Golden Boots before – one in the Eredivisie with VVV-Venlo and one in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic FC. Once you get a taste of that, you want more. You’re never satisfied. He also joined Atlanta with big expectations last year, becoming their new No. 9 after Josef Martínez left. Those aren’t easy shoes to fill, even when you’re an in-your-prime Greek international who’s played on big European stages.

But that’s probably what I like most about Giakoumakis: Being a striker, it’s a mentality. I see a lot of players with the attributes to score goals. They're quick, they have a good strike, they're strong or they have decent movement, but they don't score goals consistently. Scoring goals is a mindset. It's the demands and the pressures you put on yourself. It’s when you have that killer instinct.

And a top-end striker, when he starts the season, he sets a target and he's not happy until he gets to that. You might not share that in interviews with the media, or even tell your teammates or coaches. But it’s there. At least in my mind, I needed to be a one-in-two striker. So if I played 40 games, I needed 20 goals. I needed to score once every two chances. I settled for no less and it's healthy pressure for yourself. I guarantee if you ask Giakoumakis, it’s the same. It’s something that drives him.

We saw it last season, when Giakoumakis had 17 goals in 27 matches. That was three shy of the 20 that got LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga the Golden Boot, but remember how Giakoumakis missed a handful of games to injury and doesn’t take penalty kicks. He didn’t need an acclimation period to MLS, either.