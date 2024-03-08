Matchday

FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey

CCC - FC Cincinnati Leg 1 vs. Monterrey - recap
Jonathan Sigal

FC Cincinnati face an uphill climb in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, dropping a 1-0 decision to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey on Thursday night at TQL Stadium.

The Leg 1 result was decided by a 24th-minute strike from Brandon Vazquez, who didn't celebrate at the ground where he rose to stardom. In early January, Cincy transferred the US men's national team striker to Rayados for a reported $7.5 million with $1 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause.

The reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners got a lifeline in the 71st minute when Monterrey striker Rodrigo Aguirre was shown a red card following a Video Review for an off-ball foul on Corey Baird

But Cincy couldn't capitalize, with Baird, Aaron Boupendza and Sergio Santos all unable to put gilt-edged chances past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada – either following the man advantage or during the first half. Luciano Acosta was orchestrating chances with great frequency, too. 

Traveling down to Estadio BBVA on March 14 for Leg 2, Cincy hope to draw level on aggregate and erase Monterrey's away goals advantage.

Goals

  • 24' - MTY - Brandon Vazquez | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati had the talent to beat CF Monterrey, but wasteful finishing left them shaking their heads. Against a Liga MX opponent of that caliber, you only get so many opportunities.  
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It had to be Vazquez, didn't it?
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Andrada finished with four saves, keeping Monterrey in the driver's seat.

Next Up

  • CIN: Sunday, March 10 vs. D.C. United | 3 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
  • MTY: Sunday, March 10 vs. Mazatlán FC | 9 pm ET | Liga MX Clausura
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Concacaf Champions Cup Matchday FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Messi, Suárez lead Inter Miami to stunning Champions Cup comeback at Nashville
Brandon Vazquez causes "uphill battle" for FC Cincinnati in Champions Cup
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta United’s “shark” is the definition of clinical
More News
More News
Brandon Vazquez causes "uphill battle" for FC Cincinnati in Champions Cup

Brandon Vazquez causes "uphill battle" for FC Cincinnati in Champions Cup
FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey

FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey
Hany Mukhtar signs DP extension with Nashville SC
Transfer Tracker

Hany Mukhtar signs DP extension with Nashville SC
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta United’s “shark” is the definition of clinical
Voices: Bradley Wright-Phillips

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta United’s “shark” is the definition of clinical
Gonzalo Pineda embraces Atlanta United expectations: "What is the pressure?"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gonzalo Pineda embraces Atlanta United expectations: "What is the pressure?"
More News
Video
Video
Should we be concerned about Austin FC's offense?
2:38
This is MLS

Should we be concerned about Austin FC's offense?
Top storylines heading into Matchday 4 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 4 | Headlines
Will Atlanta United meet the moment vs. New England Revolution?
4:08

Will Atlanta United meet the moment vs. New England Revolution?
Should we buy CF Montréal's hot start to 2024?
2:24

Should we buy CF Montréal's hot start to 2024?
More Video