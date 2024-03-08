FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey

FC Cincinnati face an uphill climb in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, dropping a 1-0 decision to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey on Thursday night at TQL Stadium.
The Leg 1 result was decided by a 24th-minute strike from Brandon Vazquez, who didn't celebrate at the ground where he rose to stardom. In early January, Cincy transferred the US men's national team striker to Rayados for a reported $7.5 million with $1 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause.
The reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners got a lifeline in the 71st minute when Monterrey striker Rodrigo Aguirre was shown a red card following a Video Review for an off-ball foul on Corey Baird.
But Cincy couldn't capitalize, with Baird, Aaron Boupendza and Sergio Santos all unable to put gilt-edged chances past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada – either following the man advantage or during the first half. Luciano Acosta was orchestrating chances with great frequency, too.
Traveling down to Estadio BBVA on March 14 for Leg 2, Cincy hope to draw level on aggregate and erase Monterrey's away goals advantage.
Goals
- 24' - MTY - Brandon Vazquez | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati had the talent to beat CF Monterrey, but wasteful finishing left them shaking their heads. Against a Liga MX opponent of that caliber, you only get so many opportunities.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It had to be Vazquez, didn't it?
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Andrada finished with four saves, keeping Monterrey in the driver's seat.
Next Up
- CIN: Sunday, March 10 vs. D.C. United | 3 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- MTY: Sunday, March 10 vs. Mazatlán FC | 9 pm ET | Liga MX Clausura