FC Cincinnati drop Champions Cup opener to CF Monterrey

FC Cincinnati face an uphill climb in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, dropping a 1-0 decision to Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey on Thursday night at TQL Stadium.

The Leg 1 result was decided by a 24th-minute strike from Brandon Vazquez, who didn't celebrate at the ground where he rose to stardom. In early January, Cincy transferred the US men's national team striker to Rayados for a reported $7.5 million with $1 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause.

The reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners got a lifeline in the 71st minute when Monterrey striker Rodrigo Aguirre was shown a red card following a Video Review for an off-ball foul on Corey Baird.

But Cincy couldn't capitalize, with Baird, Aaron Boupendza and Sergio Santos all unable to put gilt-edged chances past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada – either following the man advantage or during the first half. Luciano Acosta was orchestrating chances with great frequency, too.