Your Friday Kickoff: Watch guide for action-packed MLS is Back weekend

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City postponed due to winter weather
Due to severe winter weather in the Portland area, Major League Soccer announced the Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City Matchday 1 clash at Providence Park has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 27. Kickoff will now occur at 10 pm ET (MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Rosell
The LA Galaxy have added an MLS veteran midfielder, announcing Thursday they’ve signed Uri Rosell through the 2023 season. The 30-year-old Spaniard was waived by Sporting Kansas City last month, making him free to sign elsewhere (once he cleared waivers). Rosell had been in preseason camp with the Galaxy.
Nashville SC sign head coach Smith to contract extension
Nashville SC have extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith and his coaching staff through the 2025 MLS season. Smith has led Nashville to three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since their MLS introduction in 2020, a feat accomplished only by four other expansion clubs in league history. The 54-year-old Englishman has a 38W-23L-39D record with Nashville.
Hamstring injury rules Chicharito out of LA Galaxy opener
The LA Galaxy will have to face crosstown rivals and reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC without Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in Saturday’s much-anticipated El Trafico showdown at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Mexican star left LA’s Tuesday training session with what appeared to be hamstring discomfort, and he was not present in the segment of Thursday’s practice that was open to media at Dignity Health Sports Park. A few hours later, Chicharito effectively confirmed the setback on his Instagram feed.
WE. ARE. OFFICIALLY. BACK TO DOING THE WATCHGRIDOMETER EVERY FRIDAY AND IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT!
Longtime readers of The Daily Kickoff, the world’s first and only soccer newsletter (probably), will be well acquainted with the Watchgridometer (combination watch grid and plusometer) and its ability to tell you which games to take in during a busy MLS schedule. But this year, it takes on new life as MLS Season Pass and regularly scheduled games become the norm.
The biggest change? The must-watch Tier on the grid will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same exact time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make all your decisions on MLS watching for you. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo FC – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 28/50
Yeah, it might get ugly. But that’s kind of the draw here, right? FC Cincinnati fans will be walking into a home opener with sky-high expectations for the first time ever. TQL Stadium should be insane. A couple of goals from Brandon Vazquez and company should liven things up even more… or maybe Houston surprise everyone and ruin the party.
D.C. United vs. Toronto FC – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 25/50
We’ve talked about it a few times over the last couple of weeks, but Toronto enter the year as one of the league’s most fascinating, high-variance teams. This could go extremely well or fall apart quickly. We’ll get our first look at the Reds against a D.C. team that feels… well, expectations aren’t necessarily high right now. Then again, no one really has a clear read on exactly what this team will look like after an offseason of changes.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake – Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 26/50
It’s as early as it can possibly be, but feels like this one is already a six-pointer between teams that will be fighting for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot down the stretch.
Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 34/50
There should be a whole lot of goals in front of a sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd. We won’t get a full look at Atlanta’s newest pieces in this one, but we should get a decent look at what kind of team San Jose might be under Luchi Gonzalez. On paper, that could mean a team set to take a major leap forward in 2023.
Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 33/50
Another huge crowd will be on hand to see Charlotte’s newest DP, striker Enzo Copetti, take on a New England team looking to bounce back from a rough 2022. There will be a lot of talent on the field, and a few questions that should start to get answers.
Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 42/50
It’s nice to put two teams with big offseasons up against each other to start the year, it really ensures maximum chaos and minimal learning. As all sports should be, really.
We may not know if any of these teams are actually good after this one, but we might get a look at Orlando’s new DP winger Martin Ojeda and New York’s new DP forward Dante Vanzeir. There’s a whole lot of intrigue here for two teams everyone seems to think can build on decent 2022s.
Austin FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC – Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 41/50
St. Louis’ first match comes up against a typically noisy Q2 Stadium crowd. We’ll see what the league’s newest Energy Drink Soccer team can bring to the table and how Austin can handle some heavy pressure as they try and build from the back. It… uh… didn’t go well against New York last year. And it seems like St. Louis may have a whole lot of Red Bulls in them.
Nashville SC vs. NYCFC – Sat., 4:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free, FOX/FOX Deportes
Plusometer Score: 40/50
The first match of the year gives us our first glance at whatever this NYCFC team actually is. It seems like they could still be dynamic enough to make up for the handful of key losses they took this offseason. It also seems like this year could see some struggles. It's a tough task to start a new era against the reigning MVP in front of 30,000 people.
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 45/50
Last year’s Coach of the Year goes up against last year’s Coach of the Year runner-up. The difference is that Jim Curtin’s Union have a ton of continuity and Wilfried Nancy’s Crew just met Wilfried Nancy a few weeks ago. It may take some time in Columbus. But a result against Philly would be a great way to hit the ground running.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC – Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 50/50
I don’t think I’ve ever given a 50 before. But c’mon. I mean, c’mon. This is the one, right?
El Trafico? At the Rose Bowl? I mean…c’mon. This will be special.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids – Sun., 8:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes
Plusometer Score: 37/50
A nice, gentle capper to your first MLS weekend with the lone Sunday night game. Another big crowd and a mostly-healthy Sounders team versus a Rapids team with a few interesting additions should be enough to keep you entertained while respecting your physical and emotional status after a busy Saturday.
Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City – Mon., 10:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 39/50
Ok, just kidding about all that end of the weekend stuff.
This is now the end of your MLS weekend. On a Monday night. Consider it bonus soccer and a chance to take in a really good game.
Our first look at Portland’s most expensive-ever signing, Evander, comes against an SKC team that has reason for optimism thanks to striker Willy Agada being set to take on the league for a full season. Providence Park? Two of the biggest clubs in the West? Opening day? How can you not be romantic about MLS?
Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Caicedo: Houston Dynamo FC have bolstered their midfield with a familiar MLS face, announcing Thursday they've signed Luis Caicedo through the 2023 season with options for 2024-25. The 26-year-old Colombian, who spent four seasons (2018-21) with the New England Revolution, becomes Houston's 13th signing ahead of new head coach Ben Olsen's first year in charge.
Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Jensen after SuperDraft selection: Inter Miami CF have rewarded 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection Cole Jensen with a first-team contract. The 21-year-old goalkeeper, picked 18th overall (first round) out of Xavier University, joins the Herons through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25.
Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team: Inter Miami FC and Keiran Gibbs have mutually agreed to terminate the veteran English defender's contract. The 33-year-old former Arsenal left back will immediately transition to an on-air talent role for the Herons, as host of The Inter Miami Show and other programs available on the club's Apple TV channel via MLS Season Pass.
FC Dallas acquire defender Junqua from Houston Dynamo: FC Dallas have signed defender Sam Junqua two days before the 2023 MLS season. To acquire the 26-year-old fullback, Dallas sent Houston Dynamo FC $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for his first right of refusal.
Good luck out there. Become a legend of the game.