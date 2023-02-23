Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy have added an MLS veteran midfielder, announcing Thursday they’ve signed Uri Rosell through the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old Spaniard was waived by Sporting Kansas City last month, making him free to sign elsewhere (had to clear waivers). Rosell had been in preseason camp with the Galaxy.

"Uri is a very intelligent and competitive defensive midfielder with MLS Cup experience," LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "We look forward to Uri adding depth and leadership to our group."

Rosell has two goals and five assists across 125 regular-season games, spending 2012-14 with SKC, 2018-21 with Orlando City SC and last year back with SKC. The MLS Cup 2013 champion has also played overseas for Portugal’s Sporting CP and is a product of FC Barcelona’s youth system.

Rosell, who mainly plays in a deep-lying role, supports one of the league’s best midfield trios. LA acquired Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman and Mark Delgado in 2022, a determining factor in their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return and run to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Galaxy, who begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 against LAFC at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), have added several MLS-experienced players this offseason. Aside from Rosell, they also signed midfielder Memo Rodríguez and center back Chris Mavinga in free agency.

