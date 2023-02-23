Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Cole Jensen after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have rewarded 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection Cole Jensen with a first-team contract, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper, picked 18th overall (first round) out of Xavier University, joins the Herons through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25.
“We are excited to strengthen our squad with a young talented goalkeeper like Cole to provide depth in that position, and we’re excited to see his development within the club during the upcoming season,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.
Jensen was named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022, thanks to a 0.89 goals against average, while making 59 saves and keeping eight clean sheets. These numbers also earned him United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-American Third Team, United Soccer Coaches All-East Region First Team and adidas MLS College Showcase selections during a stellar junior season at Xavier.
After impressing in the 2023 preseason with Miami, he joins a goalkeeping unit that includes first-choice Drake Callender, a 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper the Year award finalist, and backup Nick Marsman.
"I am excited to continue working hard on my game to grow as a player as much as possible in my first year with Inter Miami," Jensen said.
The Herons kick off their 2023 season on Feb. 25 with a MatchDay 1 clash at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant