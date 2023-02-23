Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Cole Jensen after SuperDraft selection

“We are excited to strengthen our squad with a young talented goalkeeper like Cole to provide depth in that position, and we’re excited to see his development within the club during the upcoming season,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, picked 18th overall (first round) out of Xavier University, joins the Herons through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25.

Welcome Cole ✍️ We have signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, who we selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, to a contract running through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025 campaigns. Find out all the details here: https://t.co/zgMu1FXDTg pic.twitter.com/Ld3W51dnQV

Jensen was named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022, thanks to a 0.89 goals against average, while making 59 saves and keeping eight clean sheets. These numbers also earned him United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-American Third Team, United Soccer Coaches All-East Region First Team and adidas MLS College Showcase selections during a stellar junior season at Xavier.

"I am excited to continue working hard on my game to grow as a player as much as possible in my first year with Inter Miami," Jensen said.

The Herons kick off their 2023 season on Feb. 25 with a MatchDay 1 clash at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).