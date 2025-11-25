New England Revolution roster update: Ignatius Ganago loan expires  

The New England Revolution 's year-end roster contained few changes, as 25 players are under contract entering head coach Marko Mitrović's first season.

One concrete item? Ignatius Ganago's season-long loan from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes will expire at the end of the year. The Cameroon international forward tallied 3g/3a in 20 appearances.

Veteran defender Brandon Bye is out of contract and could explore free agency, too. He's been with New England since being selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, accumulating 10g/20a in 214 matches (all competitions) for the club.

Additionally, center back Wyatt Omsberg is retiring from professional soccer. He spent eight seasons (2018-25) in MLS with Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire FC and New England.

The Revs overhauled their roster across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. They're coming off an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (36 points) and last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Contract option exercised (1)

Keegan Hughes (D)

Contract option declined (1)

Wyatt Omsberg (D)

Out of contract (1)

Brandon Bye (D)

Loan expired (1)