New England Revolution roster update: Ignatius Ganago loan expires  

The New England Revolution's year-end roster contained few changes, as 25 players are under contract entering head coach Marko Mitrović's first season.

One concrete item? Ignatius Ganago's season-long loan from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes will expire at the end of the year. The Cameroon international forward tallied 3g/3a in 20 appearances.

Veteran defender Brandon Bye is out of contract and could explore free agency, too. He's been with New England since being selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, accumulating 10g/20a in 214 matches (all competitions) for the club.

Additionally, center back Wyatt Omsberg is retiring from professional soccer. He spent eight seasons (2018-25) in MLS with Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire FC and New England.

The Revs overhauled their roster across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. They're coming off an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (36 points) and last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Contract option exercised (1)

  • Keegan Hughes (D)

Contract option declined (1)

  • Wyatt Omsberg (D)

Out of contract (1)

  • Brandon Bye (D)

Loan expired (1)

  • Ignatius Ganago (F)

