MLS is Back mailbag! What I'm watching for on Matchday 1

I have no more words to burn or my editors will hurt me. It’s mailbag time, and we’re covering soccer AND life!

I’ll see you on the pregame and postgame shows, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up, on both Saturday and Sunday. Full coverage can be found on MLSsoccer.com.

MLS is Back and you can watch every minute of Matchday 1 for free on Apple TV thanks to MLS Season Pass . There’s no better deal than free!

• Carlos Vela . Gastón Brugman . José Cifuentes . Efra Álvarez . I could just name the entire rosters. This game has quality. I want to see as much quality as possible every time I turn on my TV or go to the stadium.

• Dénis Bouanga is primed to have a massive season. If he finds his finishing boots, he could be an MVP candidate as well.

• Riqui Puig . The hair. The technical ability. The fiery personality that almost got him sent off in the playoff El Trafico last year. He’s must watch, and he says he wants the Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy.

• LAFC are coming off the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double, a double that put the Galaxy squarely in their shadow. The old power would love nothing more than to humble the new power straight out of the gates.

• Even if Chicharito can’t play with the hamstring issues he’s been battling this preseason, Dejan Joveljic is an incredibly talented striker who has waited his turn. Maybe now is his turn, for good. If he gets a couple of goals and the glory, can Greg Vanney take him off the field?

• Imagery. What does a packed Rose Bowl (potential record-setting crowd) say to the rest of the country and the world about the league? Hell, forget that, it’s just a sweet changeup for us MLS fans to tune into in Matchday 1. Supporters from both sides are going to make it an occasion to remember.

• Drama. This game always has it. Why not take a big swing with a match that consistently delivers some of the best moments this league has ever seen?

But … they play three times this year, so we’ll get two more meetings in April and September. I’m completely fine with it. More than that, I think it’s the ideal game around which to build the opening weekend of 2023 and the opening day of 10 years with Apple. Here’s why…

If the teams weren’t meeting three times this season, I think I’d be a little disappointed. You’d like to see rivalry games played when both sides have a feel for who they are and the quality can be at its absolute peak.

First of all, you’re a good enough fan in my eyes, Brian. Don’t be hard on yourself!

1) Can young players who arrived with big price tags make the leap?

• Can Thiago Almada become the next Miguel Almiron for Atlanta United? Best XI presented by Continental Tire, perhaps a champion and the subject of massive transfer fees from Europe. Watch him against San Jose.

• Can Alan Velasco go from “Oooooo FC Dallas supporters and MLS junkies know how talented this kid is” to “everybody knows that dude is one of the best wingers in the league.” If he does, FC Dallas might win something and he might be on a plane to Europe very soon. Watch him against Minnesota.

• Can Facundo Torres make a very successful Year 1 look pedestrian? Orlando are better. There’s balance on the wings with Martín Ojeda in the fold. Torres could very well become a club legend and blow Daryl Dike’s transfer fee out of the water. Watch him against the Red Bulls.

• Can Brenner do 2022 one better? It seems clear he’d like to leave in the summer and FC Cincinnati would like to sell him. To do that, he needs to keep scoring goals in bunches. Going from presumed bust to big-time boom tells you all you need to know about how the club has changed in the past year. Watch him against Houston.

2) Are new managers an upgrade or more of the same?

Every game will give us a hint, and the slate this weekend is tough on the new faces on the sideline. Five away games! Let’s see what they were able to imprint on their guys in preseason…

3) How will MLS at large perform in Leagues Cup?