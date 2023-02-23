Nashville SC sign head coach Gary Smith to contract extension

Nashville SC have extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith and his coaching staff through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Smith has led Nashville to three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since their MLS introduction in 2020, a feat accomplished only by four other expansion clubs in league history. The 54-year-old Englishman has a 38W-23L-39D record with Nashville.

"We are thankful of the leadership that Gary and his coaching staff have provided, and excited to reward them as they continue to lead us into the future," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

"Finishing joint fourth place in the Western Conference standings last season after the challenging travel and starting the season with the first eight matches on the road is no small feat, and we appreciate the direction that Gary, his coaching staff, and the players are heading in."