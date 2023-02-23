Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Sam Junqua

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas have signed defender Sam Junqua two days before the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

To acquire the 26-year-old fullback, Dallas sent Houston Dynamo FC $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for his first right of refusal.

The eighth overall pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Junqua has 2g/1a in 46 appearances (24 starts) over the past four seasons with the Dynamo.

He arrives in Dallas as a projected backup for Marco Farfán, who recently signed a contract extension through 2026.

Second-year head coach Nico Estévez has made defense a priority this offseason, bringing in free-agent center back Sebastien Ibeagha to replace club legend Matt Hedges, while also signing Amet Korça, Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus and homegrown Nolan Norris.

Dallas open the 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They were the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed last year.

Houston, who haven't made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since 2017, kick off the Ben Olsen era that same night at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

