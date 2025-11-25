What now? Minnesota United, LAFC bow out in Conference Semifinals

Our annual collection of post-mortems rolls on with the vanquished Western Conference semifinalists, glitzy and glamorous LAFC and grit ‘n grind Minnesota United FC .

Ok, in we go, examining the seasons of two teams heading into an offseason with some serious questions to answer about their direction.

2025 in a nutshell

This year’s Loons had maybe the most distinct play style in MLS history. They had the lowest possession percentage, the fewest number of completed passes and the lowest field tilt on record. At the same time, they were a devastating set-piece team, and maybe the best in the entire world on long throw-ins (part of the reason I voted Michael Boxall for Defender of the Year; he was essential to their success on both sides of the ball).

Often, it didn’t look like soccer. I have made some American football jokes, and so have others.

But for a while – for an entire half a season, as a matter of fact – it worked really well. Astonishingly so; they were getting a goal a game off of restarts! Keep that up and you can conquer the planet.

Still, it stretched credulity to think they could defy gravity for the entire season, and by the middle of May, some writing was beginning to appear on the wall. Here’s what I wrote on June 1:

“If you’re a regular reader, you know I have my doubts about the long-term efficacy of that plan – teams that play so completely against the ball tend not to win things in MLS – but the Loons are third in the West and into the Open Cup quarterfinals. So this might be the year.”

Here’s what I wrote at the end of June, after a tough spell in which they repeatedly dropped late results because they were too content to sit deep, rely on box clearances and never get on the ball to control the game:

“That’s the next step for Minnesota,” I wrote about adding some possession and pitch control to their game. “If they take it, they really could win something this year. If not, they won’t.”

Here’s what Loons head coach Eric Ramsay said at the end of August:

“I never really got too hung up on the narrative about us not being able to close games out in comparison to other teams because I think we're the team that is most often leading across all 30 teams.”

Let’s put more numbers to it: across the regular season and playoffs, the Loons had a +16 goal differential over the first 70 minutes of games, which tied them (with San Diego, ironically) for fifth-best in the league. From the 70th minute onwards, that goal differential cratered to -2, which was one of the worst marks amongst playoff teams (San Diego, incidentally, have the best mark at +13).

You can’t invite that many box entries against great teams. They needed to add another piece – I’m not saying they had to become San Diego or Vancouver in their approach to possession, by the way; just saying they needed to be a little more comfortable killing the game with the ball – and they never did.