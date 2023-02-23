Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo

"We are looking to increase the competition for minutes across our roster and his signing adds another quality option in our midfield corps."

"We are excited to welcome Luis to Houston. He is a tenacious central midfielder with valuable MLS experience," general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

The 26-year-old Colombian, who spent four seasons (2018-21) with the New England Revolution , becomes Houston's 13th signing ahead of new head coach Ben Olsen's first year in charge.

Houston Dynamo FC have bolstered their midfield with a familiar MLS face, announcing Thursday they've signed Luis Caicedo through the 2023 season with options for 2024-25.

A product of Portuguese giant Sporting CP's academy, Caicedo joined the Revs from Colombian side Cortulúa in 2018, immediately establishing himself as a starter. Another productive season followed the next year before a serious knee injury forced him to miss all of 2020 and most of the club's historic 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. In total, he contributed one goal and four assists over 65 appearances.

The midfielder returned to Cortulúa in 2022, making 36 total league appearances as the club were relegated to Colombia's second division.

Caicedo is the Dynamo's second notable offseason addition at holding midfield, following MLS veteran Artur (trade with Columbus Crew). Panamanian international Coco Carasquilla and Mexican star Héctor Herrera lead the charge in the center of the pitch for Houston.

The Olsen era gets underway on Saturday at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Houston are looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.