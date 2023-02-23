Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Luis-Caicdeo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have bolstered their midfield with a familiar MLS face, announcing Thursday they've signed Luis Caicedo through the 2023 season with options for 2024-25.

The 26-year-old Colombian, who spent four seasons (2018-21) with the New England Revolution, becomes Houston's 13th signing ahead of new head coach Ben Olsen's first year in charge.

"We are excited to welcome Luis to Houston. He is a tenacious central midfielder with valuable MLS experience," general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

"We are looking to increase the competition for minutes across our roster and his signing adds another quality option in our midfield corps."

A product of Portuguese giant Sporting CP's academy, Caicedo joined the Revs from Colombian side Cortulúa in 2018, immediately establishing himself as a starter. Another productive season followed the next year before a serious knee injury forced him to miss all of 2020 and most of the club's historic 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. In total, he contributed one goal and four assists over 65 appearances.

The midfielder returned to Cortulúa in 2022, making 36 total league appearances as the club were relegated to Colombia's second division.

Caicedo is the Dynamo's second notable offseason addition at holding midfield, following MLS veteran Artur (trade with Columbus Crew). Panamanian international Coco Carasquilla and Mexican star Héctor Herrera lead the charge in the center of the pitch for Houston.

The Olsen era gets underway on Saturday at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Houston are looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Luis Alberto Caicedo

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign defender Sam Junqua
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
Keiran Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team
More News
More News
2023 MLS Fantasy Round 1 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2023 MLS Fantasy Round 1 Positional Rankings
Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo
MLS is Back mailbag! What I'm watching for on Matchday 1
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

MLS is Back mailbag! What I'm watching for on Matchday 1
FC Dallas sign defender Sam Junqua
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Sam Junqua
So, what happened? Your guide to the 2023 MLS offseason 
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

So, what happened? Your guide to the 2023 MLS offseason 
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video