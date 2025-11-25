San Diego FC: How they reached the Western Conference Final

San Diego FC are one win away from potentially hosting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

It's been a historic inaugural season for San Diego, the second-ever expansion team to make a Conference Final, joining the 1998 Chicago Fire. That comes after they set expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) during the regular season.

Now, San Diego try to join Chicago as the only expansion teams to reach MLS Cup. They'd host that match if New York City FC defeat Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Final.