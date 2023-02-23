Transfer Tracker

Keiran Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kieran Gibbs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Inter Miami FC and Keiran Gibbs have mutually agreed to terminate the veteran English defender's contract, the club announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal left back will immediately transition to an on-air talent role for the Herons, as host of The Inter Miami Show and other programs available on the club's Apple TV channel via MLS Season Pass.

Gibbs, who arrived in Major League Soccer midway through the 2021 campaign after a five-year stint at West Bromwich Albion, scored one goal in 27 appearances (18 starts) over the past two seasons with Miami. He'd previously spent his entire career up to that point in his native England, making 180 Premier League appearances along the way.

“I’m delighted to have transitioned into this new exciting role as Inter Miami’s club on-air talent, and I’m looking forward to this great opportunity to share my experience and insight of the club through the amazing content that will be available on Apple TV,” Gibbs said in a press release.

A three-time FA Cup winner (all with Arsenal) who also picked up 10 senior caps for England, Gibbs was never a week-to-week starter for Miami, who also employed homegrown Noah Allen and Christopher McVey on the flanks last season.

This winter, the club signed veteran Argentine left back Franco Negri.

The Herons kick off their 2023 season on Feb. 25 with a Matchday 1 clash at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Kieran Gibbs

Related Stories

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Cole Jensen after SuperDraft selection
Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
More News
More News
So, what happened? Your guide to the 2023 MLS offseason 
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

So, what happened? Your guide to the 2023 MLS offseason 
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
Keiran Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team
Transfer Tracker

Keiran Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team
Nashville SC sign head coach Gary Smith to contract extension

Nashville SC sign head coach Gary Smith to contract extension
Your Thursday Kickoff: Which MLS teams are best built to win Supporters’ Shield?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Which MLS teams are best built to win Supporters’ Shield?
Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2023
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video