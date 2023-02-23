Keiran Gibbs terminates contract with Inter Miami, joins broadcasting team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
Inter Miami FC and Keiran Gibbs have mutually agreed to terminate the veteran English defender's contract, the club announced Thursday.
The 33-year-old former Arsenal left back will immediately transition to an on-air talent role for the Herons, as host of The Inter Miami Show and other programs available on the club's Apple TV channel via MLS Season Pass.
Gibbs, who arrived in Major League Soccer midway through the 2021 campaign after a five-year stint at West Bromwich Albion, scored one goal in 27 appearances (18 starts) over the past two seasons with Miami. He'd previously spent his entire career up to that point in his native England, making 180 Premier League appearances along the way.
“I’m delighted to have transitioned into this new exciting role as Inter Miami’s club on-air talent, and I’m looking forward to this great opportunity to share my experience and insight of the club through the amazing content that will be available on Apple TV,” Gibbs said in a press release.
A three-time FA Cup winner (all with Arsenal) who also picked up 10 senior caps for England, Gibbs was never a week-to-week starter for Miami, who also employed homegrown Noah Allen and Christopher McVey on the flanks last season.
This winter, the club signed veteran Argentine left back Franco Negri.
The Herons kick off their 2023 season on Feb. 25 with a Matchday 1 clash at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
