2023 MLS Fantasy Round 1 Positional Rankings

Goalkeepers

Brad Stuver has the luxury of facing expansion side St. Louis CITY SC in their first ever MLS game (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). There are a lot of unknowns surrounding St. Louis, but what we do know is that Stuver and Austin FC have a strong track record at home, and they are once again projected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Expect a strong showing from the heavy home favorite that gives the Verde & Black all three points on opening day.