Your Friday Kickoff: Luis Suárez joins Miami, handing out MLS Christmas gifts

Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi reunite in Miami

Another generational talent has joined Inter Miami CF, as the club announced Friday that Luis Suárez has signed through the 2024 MLS season. The long-reported wintertime move reunites Suárez with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – boosting the FC Barcelona reunion in South Florida after the latter trio joined the club’s star-studded project last July.

Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Hagen

The Columbus Crew have signed free-agent Nicholas Hagen from the Israeli Premier League. The 27-year-old joins the reigning MLS Cup champions on a contract for the 2024 season that includes club options through 2026.

St. Louis CITY sign Norwegian defender Totland

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired fullback Tomas Totland from Swedish top-flight side BK Häcken. The 24-year-old former Norwegian youth international joins through the 2026 MLS season, with a club option for 2027. Totland has spent his professional career exclusively in Scandinavia, tallying 14g/19a in 180 matches across all competitions. That stretch includes 11 games in the Europa League and Champions League, as well as the 2022 Allsvenskan title.

New York City FC sign O’Toole to contract extension

New York City FC have signed left back Kevin O'Toole to a contract extension though the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He played over 1,000 regular-season minutes over 21 appearances (12 starts) in 2023.

Minnesota United re-sign Trapp

Minnesota United have re-signed veteran midfielder Wil Trapp through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. The 30-year-old former US international was out of contract after posting 1g/4a in 88 appearances over the past three seasons with the Loons.

New York Red Bulls sign Edelman to contract extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Edelman, 20, has two goals and one assist in 39 regular-season games (32 starts) for the Red Bulls. The New Jersey native also placed No. 21 overall on the 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.