LA Galaxy sign defender John Nelson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have added free-agent left back John Nelson, announcing Thursday the former US youth international has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
The 25-year-old defender joins LA after they traded Raheem Edwards to CF Montréal earlier this winter. He adds another option alongside Argentine youth international Julián Aude, who joined last year from Lanús via the U22 Initiative.
“John is an established defender with strong MLS experience for his age,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a press release. “He will add depth and a veteran presence to our back line and we look forward to bringing him into our group.”
LA are Nelson's fourth MLS team after he previously competed for FC Dallas, FC Cincinnati and St. Louis CITY SC. He's played in 71 games (46 starts) and added four assists.
During his youth career, Nelson played at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He initially turned pro via the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, when FC Dallas selected him No. 10 overall out of the University of North Carolina.
This upcoming season, LA are looking to rebound from a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference (36 points). Their campaign begins Feb. 25 when they host Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant