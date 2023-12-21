LA Galaxy sign defender John Nelson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have added free-agent left back John Nelson, announcing Thursday the former US youth international has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The 25-year-old defender joins LA after they traded Raheem Edwards to CF Montréal earlier this winter. He adds another option alongside Argentine youth international Julián Aude, who joined last year from Lanús via the U22 Initiative.