New York Red Bulls sign Daniel Edelman to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
Edelman, 20, has two goals and one assist in 39 regular-season games (32 starts) for the Red Bulls. The New Jersey native also placed No. 21 overall on the 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
“We are very excited to keep Daniel at the club for the long-term and continue with us,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a press release. “Daniel exemplifies all our core values and has a great winning mentality. He is a player that leads by example and will continue to represent our club in the best way on and off the field.”
Edelman captained the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. They made the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champions Uruguay.
In 2024, Edelman is expected to play a continued key role under new head coach Sandro Schwarz. Late last season, he often paired with Frankie Amaya in New York's central midfield.
As the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed, they made Round One in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs before losing to Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati – ending their league-record 14th straight postseason trip.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant