New York Red Bulls sign Daniel Edelman to contract extension

Edelman, 20, has two goals and one assist in 39 regular-season games (32 starts) for the Red Bulls. The New Jersey native also placed No. 21 overall on the 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list .

“We are very excited to keep Daniel at the club for the long-term and continue with us,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a press release. “Daniel exemplifies all our core values and has a great winning mentality. He is a player that leads by example and will continue to represent our club in the best way on and off the field.”