Columbus Crew sign Derrick Jones in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Columbus Crew have added to their MLS Cup-winning roster via free agency, announcing Thursday they have signed Derrick Jones through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Jones, 26, last competed for Charlotte FC and should bring versatility as a midfielder and/or center back in head coach Wilfried Nancy's preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

The former US youth international carries 1g/3a in 108 regular-season games, adding a veteran presence as the defending champions prepare to compete in numerous competitions.

"Derrick is a versatile player and a true competitor," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "He adds significant experience and depth to our roster, which will be critical as we have an increased number of matches following our MLS Cup championship season, including Concacaf Champions Cup."

Jones began his professional career as a homegrown player for Philadelphia Union. He's since also played for Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC and Charlotte – making Columbus his fifth club in the league.

In the early stages of his career, Jones was a key player for the United States at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Crew begin their MLS Cup title defense on Feb. 24 when they host Atlanta United (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).