MLS rosters: 3 players each Western Conference club should build around in 2024

Austin took a big step back from Year 2 to Year 3, but they still have some useful pieces to build around. With the right playmaker alongside him, Driussi is elite at finding chances in the box with his off-ball movement. On the outside, Gallagher adds real production from either fullback spot, getting forward and unbalancing opposing backlines. In goal, Stuver is among the best in the league and still stands out even in the Western Conference, which is stacked on the ‘keeper front.