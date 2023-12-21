New York City FC sign Kevin O’Toole to contract extension

“We’re really happy that Kevin has signed a contract extension, and it is well deserved for his performances and development since he joined us," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Kevin is proof that hard work and dedication pays off."

New York City FC have signed left back Kevin O'Toole to a contract extension though the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

Selected 34th overall as a forward by NYCFC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, O'Toole made his professional debut that year but began earning regular first-team minutes the following season as he made the transition to fullback. He played over 1,000 regular-season minutes over 21 appearances (12 starts) in 2023.

“I am thrilled to continue my career at NYCFC. I’m so excited to play for a city that I call home," O'Toole said. "... To be able to represent this badge is truly an honor."

The 2021 MLS Cup champions, NYCFC are looking to reclaim their top-level club status after missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season. They'll open their 2024 campaign with a Feb. 24 visit at Charlotte FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).