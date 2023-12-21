Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have added to their goalkeeping unit, announcing Thursday the signing of free-agent Nicholas Hagen from the Israeli Premier League.

The 27-year-old joins the reigning MLS Cup champions on a contract for the 2024 season that includes club options through 2026.

“Nicholas has solid experience from his time abroad and with the Guatemalan National Team that provides additional depth to our already strong group of goalkeepers,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “We have a significantly higher number of games next year across multiple competitions, and it’s important that we continue to add depth and competition to our roster.”

Hagen most recently featured for Bnei Sakhnin FC in Israel, where he made four appearances in 2023. He began his professional career in his native Guatemala, signing with CSD Municipal's Under-20 side in 2014 before breaking through with the senior team. He went on to record 55 clean sheets in 132 all-competition appearances, helping the club to 2017 Clausura and 2020 Apertura titles.

Since then, Hagen also featured for FK Sabail of the Azerbaijani Premier League and Norwegian side Hamarkameratene before his move to Israel. He's featured extensively for Guatemala at the international level, recording 34 senior caps since his 2018 debut.

Hagen joins a Columbus goalkeeping group that saw Patrick Schulte emerge as the first-choice starter, backed up by Evan Bush. The club enter 2024 looking to repeat their 2023 MLS Cup title, which they won earlier this month with a 2-1 victory over Western Conference champion LAFC at Lower.com Field.