DC United acquire Garrison Tubbs from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DC receive: Garrison Tubbs
- ATL receive: Up to $275k GAM
D.C. United have acquired defender Garrison Tubbs from Atlanta United, both Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old center back, who just last week signed a homegrown contract with the Five Stripes, joins the Black-and-Red in exchange for $125,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $150,000 in performance-based GAM. Atlanta also retain a sell-on percentage for Tubbs.
“We are getting a young defender with a high ceiling for growth and development in Garrison,” D.C. general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a press release “He’s coming off an impressive season with Wake Forest and he has all the tools necessary to be a great defender in this league. We’re excited to bring him to the nation’s capital.”
Tubbs came through the Atlanta United Academy before spending the past four seasons at Wake Forest University. In 2023, Tubbs was named a First-Team All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year – finishing with 3g/5a in 68 career games.
He'll look to break into United's first team amid a 2024 rebuild that includes hiring a new head coach after the club mutually parted ways with Wayne Rooney at the end of last season. The Black-and-Red haven't qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since 2019.
