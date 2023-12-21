DC United acquire Garrison Tubbs from Atlanta United

The 21-year-old center back, who just last week signed a homegrown contract with the Five Stripes , joins the Black-and-Red in exchange for $125,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $150,000 in performance-based GAM. Atlanta also retain a sell-on percentage for Tubbs.

“We are getting a young defender with a high ceiling for growth and development in Garrison,” D.C. general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a press release “He’s coming off an impressive season with Wake Forest and he has all the tools necessary to be a great defender in this league. We’re excited to bring him to the nation’s capital.”