Minnesota United re-sign Wil Trapp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Minnesota United have re-signed veteran midfielder Wil Trapp through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old former US international was out of contract after posting 1g/4a in 88 appearances over the past three seasons with the Loons.

A team co-captain since 2022, Trapp has been a reliable presence for Minnesota in the center of the pitch, operating from a deep-lying position to support his more attack-minded fellow midfielders - particularly Argentine playmaker Emanuel Reynoso.

Trapp was a Columbus Crew homegrown signing in late 2012, spending seven years with his boyhood club before playing a lone season with then-expansion side Inter Miami CF in 2020 and eventually joining Minnesota the following season.

He's been capped 20 times with the USMNT, participating in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and international friendlies.

After missing out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Minnesota head into next year under interim manager Sean McAuley. Once newly-appointed chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad arrives from English side Barnsley FC in January, he will determine the timing and lead the process of the head coach search.