Your Friday Kickoff: Let’s make sense of the MLS transfer bonanza

Atlanta United transfer defender Franco to Brazil's São Paulo
Atlanta United have transferred center back Alan Franco to Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo. The 26-year-old Argentine defender spent two seasons with the Five Stripes, recording one goal and seven assists across 56 games (54 starts). Franco originally joined Atlanta in April 2021 from Independiente in his home country, arriving as a Designated Player whose contract was later shifted down.
Orlando City sign Brazilian defender Santos from Cruzeiro
Orlando City SC have signed Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Cruzeiro. The 24-year-old left back joins the Lions through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26. Santos has five goals and eight assists over 92 professional appearances in all competitions.
MLS legend Kljestan announces retirement
Sacha Kljestan, one of the most prolific creative midfielders ever to play in Major League Soccer, has announced his retirement after a legendary 17-year career. Eighth all-time in MLS history for regular-season assists with 99, the 37-year-old is stepping away from the sport to begin "the next chapter in my life," he wrote Thursday in a heartfelt farewell message.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
Finally. I feel like I can’t keep up with everything that’s happening in this league again. Thank goodness. It had grown far too quiet. Here are just a few thoughts on the many, many things happening right now.
LAFC, fresh off Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup wins, won the race to pick up center back Aaron Long. The best team in the league snagged a top-three free agent of the offseason and objectively got better. So. Yeah. Y’all want to go ahead and call 2023 now? Could save some time.
It’s the kind of move that’s so good it makes everyone around the league say, “How do they have the cap room to do this???” And, well, without getting too deep into MLS roster rules and having to post our normal surgeon general warning for those kinds of things, don’t forget they just traded Latif Blessing for a decent amount of allocation money. Even if LAFC hadn’t made that trade, they’ve been so proficient in bringing in high-quality talent on cap-friendly deals and leveraging the allocation money they’ve acquired (trades, transfers) that … it’s not so hard to believe.
LAFC aren’t done yet, by the way. They theoretically can still add a Designated Player (Gareth Bale situation TBD) and they’ll likely be quick to activate whatever contingency plans they have for when Ecuador internationals Diego Palacios and José Cifuentes inevitably head to Europe. In most cases, remembering Palacios and Cifuentes (especially Cifuentes) will likely be on their way out might inspire some optimism for all non-LAFC teams in the Western Conference. But as soon as you remember that, you also have to remember they just made a roughly $5 million transfer for Croatian winger Stipe Biuk on a U22 Initiative deal. Kind of feels like they’ll replace Palacios and Cifuentes just fine. So. Yeah. Maybe swerve right back to hopelessness?
Anyway, you should be very excited for LAFC-Philadelphia MLS Cup round two in 2023.
Nashville spent last offseason acquiring a comical amount of allocation money. So much allocation money that it started to get exciting. The possibilities for what they might be able to do with all of it seemed endless. Like at some point they might be able to take all of it and manifest a player born directly out of GAM like it’s midi-chlorians.
Then…nothing. Well, probably not nothing. They were probably using it to make sure they were roster compliant. But roster compliance isn’t nearly as exciting as a Child of the GAM.
This offseason hasn’t been quite as much of an allocation money collectathon. They even tangibly spent some by bringing in wingers Fafà Picault and Jacob Shaffelburg via trades. But that’s not going to stop me from exploring the rationale behind jettisoning center back Dave Romney to New England in exchange for some GAM, plus a chance to clear a spot for new center backs Nick DePuy and Laurence Wyke.
Not to dunk on those guys, but you kind of have to point out how Romney has been very, very solid over the last few seasons. That kind of consistency is tough to replace. It’s a great pickup for New England, who now feel extremely deep at center back. But without knowing what the full plan is for the allocation money Nashville acquired in the trade, it feels like the Coyotes might have lost here.
Maybe this all becomes a little clearer soon and when someone like France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud signs on a TAM deal we’ll go “Ohhhh yeah that totally made sense.” For now though, I don’t have criticisms so much as I have questions. Because Nashville have felt a couple of moves away from becoming elite for the last couple of years. If moving Romney helps create those moves, then it's a move that’s absolutely worth it. If not…
Late last night, Thomas Beauregard Scoops aka Tom Bogert reported that Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF are in discussions for a trade involving Josef Martinez. There’s generally not a ton of use in discussing a move that’s in the preliminary stages. However, it’s Josef Martinez and his likely-imminent departure from Atlanta that is the arguably biggest underlying subplot of this offseason.
We don’t know what will happen here, but I’m surprised at the news for a couple of reasons (granted they’re just reported talks for now).
For one, Inter Miami already have Leo Campana in place as a Young DP. Is pairing him with Josef as a second striker really the way Inter Miami want to go? For two, it kind of feels like Inter Miami could…uh….ya know…just wait? Atlanta have no leverage here and will likely have to buy out Josef’s contract if they can’t move him. At that point, Inter Miami would be free to sign him. That is unless the Herons are worried about another team swooping in. And, well, wouldn’t you know it: The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas reported last night that Brazilian Serie A side Internacional are interested as well.
It seems like Atlanta might get some value for Josef yet. None of that is ideal for the Five Stripes, but at the very least it feels like we’re finally moving toward a conclusion.
LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Rodríguez: The LA Galaxy have signed former Houston Dynamo FC homegrown midfielder Memo Rodríguez in free agency. Rodríguez joins the Galaxy on a one-year deal that includes club options for 2024 and 2025.
Inter Miami sign Argentine attacker Stefanelli from AIK: Inter Miami CF have signed Argentine attacking midfielder Nicolás Stefanelli from AIK Fotboll in Sweden’s top flight. The 28-year-old’s contract runs through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for the 2025 campaign.
LA Galaxy sign defender Mavinga in free agency: The LA Galaxy have acquired defender Chris Mavinga in free agency. The 31-year-old center back reunites with Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney after their mutual time spent at Toronto FC, signing through the 2024 season.
Nashville SC add defender DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy: Nashville SC have acquired center back Nick DePuy in a trade with the LA Galaxy. In return, the Galaxy receive $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and a natural second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. DePuy made 59 regular season appearances (47 starts) across the last three seasons for LA.
New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Nacho Gil: The New England Revolution have re-signed attacking midfielder Nacho Gil. Gil's new contract keeps him with New England through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, after originally joining from Spanish second-tier side FC Cartagena last August. The 27-year-old Spaniard, who is the younger brother of Revs star and 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Carles Gil, made four appearances (two starts) down the stretch for New England.
Fuchs announces retirement, stays with Charlotte FC in expanded role: Christian Fuchs announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday, calling it a wrap on an outstanding 19-year career. He'll continue with Charlotte FC in an expanded, non-playing role. The 36-year-old made 577 total club appearances as a pro, spending the bulk of his time in the Bundesliga and English Premier League before joining CLTFC for their inaugural MLS season in 2022.
- Tom “Good Will Scooping” Bogert was kind enough to let you look into his insider notebook.
Good luck out there. Say thanks when ya can.