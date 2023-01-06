Your Friday Kickoff: Let’s make sense of the MLS transfer bonanza

Sacha Kljestan, one of the most prolific creative midfielders ever to play in Major League Soccer, has announced his retirement after a legendary 17-year career. Eighth all-time in MLS history for regular-season assists with 99, the 37-year-old is stepping away from the sport to begin "the next chapter in my life," he wrote Thursday in a heartfelt farewell message.

Orlando City SC have signed Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Cruzeiro. The 24-year-old left back joins the Lions through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26. Santos has five goals and eight assists over 92 professional appearances in all competitions.

Atlanta United have transferred center back Alan Franco to Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo. The 26-year-old Argentine defender spent two seasons with the Five Stripes, recording one goal and seven assists across 56 games (54 starts). Franco originally joined Atlanta in April 2021 from Independiente in his home country, arriving as a Designated Player whose contract was later shifted down.

Finally. I feel like I can’t keep up with everything that’s happening in this league again. Thank goodness. It had grown far too quiet. Here are just a few thoughts on the many, many things happening right now.

LAFC aren’t done yet, by the way. They theoretically can still add a Designated Player (Gareth Bale situation TBD) and they’ll likely be quick to activate whatever contingency plans they have for when Ecuador internationals Diego Palacios and José Cifuentes inevitably head to Europe. In most cases, remembering Palacios and Cifuentes (especially Cifuentes) will likely be on their way out might inspire some optimism for all non-LAFC teams in the Western Conference. But as soon as you remember that, you also have to remember they just made a roughly $5 million transfer for Croatian winger Stipe Biuk on a U22 Initiative deal. Kind of feels like they’ll replace Palacios and Cifuentes just fine. So. Yeah. Maybe swerve right back to hopelessness?

It’s the kind of move that’s so good it makes everyone around the league say, “How do they have the cap room to do this???” And, well, without getting too deep into MLS roster rules and having to post our normal surgeon general warning for those kinds of things, don’t forget they just traded Latif Blessing for a decent amount of allocation money. Even if LAFC hadn’t made that trade, they’ve been so proficient in bringing in high-quality talent on cap-friendly deals and leveraging the allocation money they’ve acquired (trades, transfers) that … it’s not so hard to believe.

LAFC, fresh off Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup wins, won the race to pick up center back Aaron Long. The best team in the league snagged a top-three free agent of the offseason and objectively got better. So. Yeah. Y’all want to go ahead and call 2023 now? Could save some time.

Nashville spent last offseason acquiring a comical amount of allocation money. So much allocation money that it started to get exciting. The possibilities for what they might be able to do with all of it seemed endless. Like at some point they might be able to take all of it and manifest a player born directly out of GAM like it’s midi-chlorians.

Then…nothing. Well, probably not nothing. They were probably using it to make sure they were roster compliant. But roster compliance isn’t nearly as exciting as a Child of the GAM.

This offseason hasn’t been quite as much of an allocation money collectathon. They even tangibly spent some by bringing in wingers Fafà Picault and Jacob Shaffelburg via trades. But that’s not going to stop me from exploring the rationale behind jettisoning center back Dave Romney to New England in exchange for some GAM, plus a chance to clear a spot for new center backs Nick DePuy and Laurence Wyke.

Not to dunk on those guys, but you kind of have to point out how Romney has been very, very solid over the last few seasons. That kind of consistency is tough to replace. It’s a great pickup for New England, who now feel extremely deep at center back. But without knowing what the full plan is for the allocation money Nashville acquired in the trade, it feels like the Coyotes might have lost here.