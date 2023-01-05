Inter Miami sign Argentine attacker Nicolás Stefanelli from AIK

“He’s a well-rounded and versatile player who will provide us with more options for our strong attacking unit. He possesses all the qualities we were seeking in an attacking player and we are excited to see him represent Inter Miami.”

“We are thrilled to add a player of Nicolás’ experience and quality to our team,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

Nicknamed “Chicho,” Stefanelli has racked up 66 goals and 21 assists in 211 professional appearances. He helped AIK win the 2018 Allsvenskan title, finishing as Sweden’s top team.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for the 2025 campaign.

Stefanelli, who can play centrally or out wide, started his professional career with Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina. He’s also played in Cyprus (Anorthosis Famagusta) and Chile (Unión La Calera), featuring in Europa League and Copa Sudamericana qualifiers at various stops.

Stefanelli was teammates with Inter Miami attacker Robert Taylor in 2017 during his first spell with AIK. He also played against Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey in the Allsvenskan.

“I’m very happy for this new opportunity in my career to join an important club like Inter Miami that has high aspirations ahead of the upcoming season,” Stefanelli said in a release.

“I’m focused on having a strong preseason to be ready to give it my all when the season starts. I’m going to work hard for the team and hopefully we achieve important objectives this year.”

Inter Miami are entering their fourth season overall and third under head coach Phil Neville. They made the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed, though fell in Round One to New York City FC.

Stefanelli joins an Inter Miami attack that’s beginning life following the departure of leading scorer Gonzalo Higuaín, as the Argentine striker retired after the 2022 campaign. They’ll start play Feb. 25 when hosting CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).