Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Nick-DePuy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NSH receive: Nick DePuy
  • LAG receive: $50k GAM and second round SuperDraft pick

Nashville SC have acquired defender Nick DePuy in a trade with the LA Galaxy, the clubs announced Thursday.

In return, the Galaxy receive $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and a natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

DePuy made 59 regular season appearances (47 starts) across the last three seasons for LA, earning a career-high 1856 minutes in 2021. The next year, he made 14 starts, and played over 1000 minutes for the third straight season, helping the Galaxy return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“We’d like to thank Nick for his time and contributions to the LA Galaxy and we wish him the best in the next step of his career,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in an official statement.

DePuy leaves SoCal for the second time in his career, having first been drafted into MLS by CF Montréal out of UC Santa Barbara in 2017 and now moving from LA to Nashville.

He'll join a club looking to make the leap from perennial playoff also-rans to true title contenders.

The Coyotes had a depth spot to fill at center back after trading starter Dave Romney to the New England Revolution earlier on Thursday. Anchoring the backline is two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman.

Nashville will host the opening game of the 2023 MLS season against New York City FC on Feb. 25 at GEODIS Park (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Nicholas DePuy Nashville SC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

Atlanta United transfer defender Alan Franco to Brazil's São Paulo
LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez
New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Nacho Gil
More News
More News
Atlanta United transfer defender Alan Franco to Brazil's São Paulo
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United transfer defender Alan Franco to Brazil's São Paulo
LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez
Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy
New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Nacho Gil
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Nacho Gil
Orlando City SC sign Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Cruzeiro
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Cruzeiro
End of an era: MLS legend Sacha Kljestan announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

End of an era: MLS legend Sacha Kljestan announces retirement
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.