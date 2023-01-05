Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NSH receive: Nick DePuy

Nick DePuy LAG receive: $50k GAM and second round SuperDraft pick

Nashville SC have acquired defender Nick DePuy in a trade with the LA Galaxy, the clubs announced Thursday.

In return, the Galaxy receive $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and a natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

DePuy made 59 regular season appearances (47 starts) across the last three seasons for LA, earning a career-high 1856 minutes in 2021. The next year, he made 14 starts, and played over 1000 minutes for the third straight season, helping the Galaxy return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.