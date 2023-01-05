Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NSH receive: Nick DePuy
- LAG receive: $50k GAM and second round SuperDraft pick
Nashville SC have acquired defender Nick DePuy in a trade with the LA Galaxy, the clubs announced Thursday.
In return, the Galaxy receive $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and a natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.
DePuy made 59 regular season appearances (47 starts) across the last three seasons for LA, earning a career-high 1856 minutes in 2021. The next year, he made 14 starts, and played over 1000 minutes for the third straight season, helping the Galaxy return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“We’d like to thank Nick for his time and contributions to the LA Galaxy and we wish him the best in the next step of his career,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in an official statement.
DePuy leaves SoCal for the second time in his career, having first been drafted into MLS by CF Montréal out of UC Santa Barbara in 2017 and now moving from LA to Nashville.
He'll join a club looking to make the leap from perennial playoff also-rans to true title contenders.
The Coyotes had a depth spot to fill at center back after trading starter Dave Romney to the New England Revolution earlier on Thursday. Anchoring the backline is two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman.
Nashville will host the opening game of the 2023 MLS season against New York City FC on Feb. 25 at GEODIS Park (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).
