Christian Fuchs announces retirement, stays with Charlotte FC in expanded role

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” said Fuchs in an official statement. “I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He'll forever be known for the 2015-16 EPL title he won with Leicester City F.C., who were 5000-1 longshots heading into the season. Additional career highlights include a 2020-21 FA Cup with LCFC and the 2011 DFL-Super Cup with FC Schalke.

The 36-year-old made 577 total club appearances as a pro, spending the bulk of his time in the Bundesliga and English Premier League before joining CLTFC for their inaugural MLS season in 2022.

Christian Fuchs announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday, calling it a wrap on an outstanding 19-year career. He'll continue on with Charlotte FC in an expanded, non-playing, role.

In his one season with Charlotte FC, Fuchs captained the first-year side to a ninth-place Eastern Conference final, helping keep The Crown in the playoff hunt through most of the season. He made 26 regular season appearances, tallying 3g/1a. The club declined his contract option following the 2022 season.

“Christian is leaving behind an incredible legacy both on and off the field, and his impressive 19-year career speaks for itself,” said Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta. “We are thankful to have had a player of his caliber lead our locker room as captain to build a positive, winning culture in our inaugural season.

"He was important for us with his performances on the field, but more importantly he has helped lay a critical foundation that will help this Club be successful for many years to come.”

The Austrian defender made his top-flight debut as a teenager for SV Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. At age 22, he took the leap to the German Bundesliga, signing with VFL Bochum, where played for two seasons before moving on loan to FSV Mainz 05 and, later on, inking a permanent move to then-German powerhouse FC Schalke 04. He made 136 appearances for Schalke, including 16 appearances in the Champions League.

Following his time with Schalke, Fuchs joined Leicester City in the English Premier League with the help of current CLTFC special advisor and former LCFC scout Steve Walsh. The 2015-16 Premier League winners kept 15 clean sheets during their title run with Fuchs as part of the regular starting backline.

Beyond club level, Fuchs was a regular for the Austrian National team from 2006 until he retired from international soccer following UEFA Euro 2016. He captained the team from 2012-2016.

As of now, Charlotte will feature one of the league's youngest center back groups heading into the 2023 MLS season, with all four of the healthy cbs on the roster – Anton Walkes, Adilson Malanda, Jan Sobocinski and Hamady Diop – currently 25-years-old or younger.