Orlando City SC sign Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Cruzeiro

Orlando City SC have signed Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Cruzeiro, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old left back will join the Lions, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, ITC and medical exam, through the 2024 season with options for both 2025 and 2026.

A product of the Mirassol Futebol Clube academy, Santos has five goals and eight assists over 92 professional appearances in all competitions, including 15 games in the 2022 Brazilian Série A with on-loan club Coritiba. He's also had loan spells in his native Brazil with Internacional, Chapecoense and Ponte Preta.

“Rafael is a technically gifted left back, has great touch on the ball, and creates danger in the attacking third with his crossing and set piece abilities,” Orlando executive vice-president of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in an official statement.

“He brings experience from the first division in Brazil and is someone we expect to provide competition in that position within our team.”

Santos arrives in Orlando as the presumptive replacement for left back João Moutinho, who exited on a free transfer and signed with Spezia in Italy's Serie A. The club also traded starting right back Ruan to D.C. United during the offseason.

The Lions, who are coming off their first first trophy-winning season in MLS after capturing the 2022 US Open Cup, open the 2023 season on Feb. 25 at home against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also participate in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

