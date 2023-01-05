Orlando City SC sign Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Cruzeiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Cruzeiro, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old left back will join the Lions, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, ITC and medical exam, through the 2024 season with options for both 2025 and 2026.

A product of the Mirassol Futebol Clube academy, Santos has five goals and eight assists over 92 professional appearances in all competitions, including 15 games in the 2022 Brazilian Série A with on-loan club Coritiba. He's also had loan spells in his native Brazil with Internacional, Chapecoense and Ponte Preta.

“Rafael is a technically gifted left back, has great touch on the ball, and creates danger in the attacking third with his crossing and set piece abilities,” Orlando executive vice-president of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in an official statement.