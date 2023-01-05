New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Nacho Gil

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who is the younger brother of Revs star and 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Carles Gil , made four appearances (two starts) down the stretch for New England.

Gil's new contract keeps him with New England through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, after originally joining from Spanish second-tier side FC Cartagena last August.

“Nacho Gil impressed us in his short spell with our team in 2022,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a press release. “He is a talented wide attacking player and a very good teammate. We are excited for his return to our club.”

Gil played his entire professional career in Spain before joining his brother stateside, mainly in the Segunda Division, where he made over 100 appearances. He featured 22 times in Spain's top-flight LaLiga while with Valencia and on loan with Las Palmas.

Gil's return gives New England a possible starting winger opposite Dylan Borrero, a Colombian attacker signed last spring via the league's U22 Initiative. He's also their fifth addition this offseason, highlighted by trades for midfielder Latif Blessing (from LAFC) and defender Dave Romney (from Nashville SC).

New England, record-setting Supporters' Shield winners in 2021, are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023 after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season (10W-12L-12D, 42 points).