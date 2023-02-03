Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t count out Sounders’ protagonist energy at Club World Cup

FC Cincinnati have added Colombian youth international center back Yerson Mosquera on loan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 21-year-old defender’s deal lasts through June 30 and includes an option to extend through the end of the 2023 MLS season. A purchase option wasn't specified.

Atlanta United have finalized a key center back signing before the 2023 MLS season, announcing Thursday they’ve acquired Peru international Luis Abram from Segunda Division side Granada. The 26-year-old defender’s contract runs through the 2026 MLS season. Abram arrives after George Campbell (trade to CF Montréal) and Alan Franco (transfer to Brazil’s São Paulo) both departed this offseason. Atlanta also have US international Miles Robinson returning from a long-term Achilles injury, while Juanjo Purata is another senior-level returner in central defense.

A Major League Soccer team’s first-ever FIFA Club World Cup match arrives Saturday in Morocco, as Seattle Sounders FC encounter Round One winner Al Ahly at 12 p.m. ET. A semifinal berth vs. Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is on the line. Here’s how to watch and stream.

BUT ALSO…I know there ain’t none of y’all out there dumb enough to count out Seattle Sounders Football Club at this point. Like, really, if any team can show up as the new kid to the party and find a way to make it through the biggest club in Africa and then the biggest club in…uh…the world (?) and then one of the biggest clubs in South America, it’s Seattle and their unceasing protagonist energy.

I’ll level with y’all, I will. I’ve had moments where I have not perhaps enjoyed Seattle Sounders soccer at times. In particular in times when Raul Ruidiaz sombreros poor Miles Robinson in the box and scores a goal-of-the-year candidate. Those times, I admit, I might have been less than enthused. But I’ve grown to appreciate them over the years. Largely because of their ability to turn situations where they seem to be against the wall into their best moments.

Remember when they beat Austin with just a collection of high school juniors and Ruidiaz? Remember when Minnesota United thought they had a trip to the 2020 MLS Cup locked down? Remember Stefan Frei against Toronto in 2016? Remember that time RSL beat them in a playoff game without taking a shot? I mean, I know that kind of undercuts my point a bit, but that was also really, really funny and I just wanted to bring it up.

You could also see that as a learning experience though! This is a single-elimination scenario here. And no one will know better than Seattle that:

You never count out Seattle Sounders Football Club.

It doesn’t matter how you do it, a win’s a win.

Real quick, let’s lay out the path here. They’re taking on Al Ahly tomorrow and, as we mentioned before, we’re talking about the biggest team in Africa. They took care of business against Auckland City in the first round and, unsurprisingly, are sitting comfortably atop the Egyptian Premier League. This is far from straightforward for Seattle, even if I think you could call them very, very slight favorites. Although, as you probably know from CCL, any possible advantages for the Sounders could potentially be mitigated by the fact that Seattle have yet to play a competitive game in 2023. It’s going to be a massive deal if they get the job done.

If they do win, it’s onto Real Madrid. Real are a soccer team in Spain named after Real Salt Lake. Not a great sign considering Seattle’s recent history against RSL in elimination games, so let’s go ahead and call Real Madrid the favorites here. But we’re not going to count out the Sounders because we’re smarter than that. Let’s give Seattle a win.

At that point though, a win puts them in the final, likely against Flamengo. And anything can happen in a final.

See? Not that farfetched right?

Look, fine, I’ll admit it, we’re talking about an uphill battle here. The last non-UEFA team to win the Club World Cup came in 2012. Before that, 2006. Both teams were from Brazil. In fact, no team from outside Europe or South America has ever won this thing. But no matter what happens, don’t lose sight of how objectively cool this all is.

An MLS team is going up against the sport's biggest clubs. Even if they get stomped, this is an absurd moment for a league that started up just 27 years ago. Hop in a time machine and tell the folks watching the Dallas Burn play at a high school football stadium that an MLS team is one game away from facing Real Madrid in a game with actual stakes.