How Inter Miami plotted their roster after breakout 2022 season

Building a roster in soccer, at its core, is a high-stakes puzzle. In MLS, with the salary cap and unique roster registration rules, it’s a complex and evolving riddle.

“A couple of things fell into our lap and we went with it,” sporting director Chris Henderson told MLSsoccer.com. “Things will play out how they will on the field, chemistry and partnerships have to fall into place. But on paper, we feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

As the dust settles in roster tetris and as preseason ramps up, Miami feel good.

Inter Miami CF had a few different directions they could go this offseason. They had their goals – center forward, center back and left back – but each deal would impact the next and that larger riddle. They encountered a few surprises, both good or bad, along the way.

Josef: The centerpiece

The deal to acquire Martínez was certainly a unique one.

Martínez is a club legend for Atlanta United, but after relationships fractured, the club decided it was best to move on. Martínez had a no-trade clause and a big contract, giving him a significant level of control as to his next club. Atlanta also wanted to make sure the exit was as smooth as it could be for their all-time leading scorer and someone who helped deliver MLS Cup, US Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles.

Miami didn’t have a DP spot they could use on the deal. Atlanta acquiesced to using their sole offseason contract buyout on Martínez, freeing Miami to fit the deal under the cap.

“We were able to work together to find a solution to make it work for everyone,” Henderson said. “He was able to leave their club in the right way and we were able to make things work in our budget.”

The 29-year-old forward delivered one of MLS’s greatest-ever individual seasons in 2018, part of a pyrotechnic three-year stretch from 2017-19 in which Martínez had 77 goals and 11 assists in 83 appearances (7,007 minutes, meaning a goal contribution every 79.6 minutes). He tore his ACL on opening day in 2020, though, and hasn’t quite looked the same.

Martínez is still scoring goals anyway (21g/5a in 3,097 minutes), but doesn’t physically seem to have the same explosiveness as he once did, after he underwent numerous surgeries on that knee.

“We have to build him up in the right way,” Henderson said. “Our performance director has an individual plan for him, just like everybody else… If we can manage it right, build him up in the right way, we hope he’ll be able to play major minutes for us.”

Martínez will be a key piece to a new-look attack.