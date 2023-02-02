LAFC sign Spanish defender ​​Sergi Palencia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed Spanish right back ​​Sergi Palencia through the 2024 MLS season with a 2025 option, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old defender was last at Ligue 2 side Saint-Étienne, the same French club DP forward Dénis Bouanga played for before joining the Black & Gold last summer. However, Palencia spent the last several seasons on loan at Leganés, a club in Spain’s second division.

A product of FC Barcelona’s academy, Palencia should give LAFC a key option alongside versatile veteran Ryan Hollingshead as the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winners enter four competitions this year.