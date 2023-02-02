Atlanta United sign Peru international center back Luis Abram

"Luis is a talented center back who brings a lot of experience at both the club and international level at just 26 years old," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "We expect him to make an immediate impact on our backline and we’re excited to welcome him to the club."

Atlanta United have finalized a key center back signing before the 2023 MLS season, announcing Thursday they’ve acquired Peru international Luis Abram from Segunda Division side Granada.

Ahead of signing for Atlanta, Abram accumulated 11 goals and seven assists across 257 professional appearances. His career started at Sporting Cristal in his native Peru before moving to Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield and then securing a transfer to Spain’s Granada CF (then in LaLiga). In 2022, Abram played on loan at Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.

Internationally, Abram has one goal in 33 caps for Peru. He’s often played with former New York City FC standout Alex Callens for La Blanquirroja, including at the last two Copa Américas.

Amid some roster turnover, Abram is Atlanta’s second key newcomer after they added former Columbus Crew winger Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency. They’re also reportedly adding Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as a Designated Player from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC, helping offset the departure of club-record scorer Josef Martinez (buyout; signed with Inter Miami CF).

Atlanta, entering their second full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, make their 2023 season debut on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).