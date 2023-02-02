MLS preseason 2023: Charlotte, DC & Vancouver begin Coachella Valley Invitational

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Preseason recap 2.1.23

Twelve MLS teams are participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational as February gets underway, and three – Charlotte FC, D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – started the competition on Wednesday.

Down in Florida, Orlando City SC and Minnesota United FC squared off. FC Cincinnati also played a Division 1 college team in the Sunshine State. 

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 2

Goals from star strikers bookended a five-goal match between Eastern Conference foes, as D.C. United earned an early lead through Christian Benteke before Karol Świderski secured the victory for Charlotte FC.

Goals

  • 3' - DCU - Christian Benteke
  • 5' - CLT - Kerwin Vargas
  • 39' - CLT - McKinze Gaines
  • 42' - DCU - Chris Durkin
  • 54' - CLT - Karol Świderski

Lineups

  • CLT starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Jaylin Lindsey, Jack Neeley, Derrick Jones, Joseph Mora, Ben Bender, Chris Hegardt, McKinze Gaines, Vinicius Mello, Kerwin Vargas, Andre Shinyashiki
  • CLT second XI: Pablo Sisniega, Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Hamady Diop, Jan Sobociński, Harrison Afful, Brandt Bronico, Nuno Santos, Karol Świderski, Kamil Józwiak, Enzo Copetti
  • DCU starting XI: Not available

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, D.C. United 1

Vancouver spoiled D.C.'s second game of the day at the Coachella Valley Invitational, as wintertime addition Mathías Laborda headed home a corner kick that canceled out an early lead SuperDraft pick Aidan Rocha afforded manager Wayne Rooney's side.

Goals

  • 29' - DCU - Aidan Rocha
  • 37' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

Lineups

  • VAN starting XI: Isaac Boehmer - Javain Brown, Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Ryan Raposo, Julian Gressel, Sebastian Berhalter, Alessandro Schöpf, Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld, Brian White
  • DCU starting XI: Not available

Orlando City SC 2, Minnesota United FC 0

Icelandic international midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson celebrated his official signing for Orlando City SC with a preseason golazo against Minnesota.

Aside from Thórhallsson's dipping second-half effort, DP striker Ercan Kara opened the scoring in 2-0 victory and new DP attacker Martín Ojeda featured from the jump.

Goals

  • 1H - ORL - Ercan Kara
  • 2H - ORL - Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

Lineups

  • ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese - Luca Petrasso, Rodrigo Schlegel, Wilder Cartagena, Abdi Salim, César Araújo, Mauricio Pereyra, Martín Ojeda, Iván Angulo, Ercan Kara, Facundo Torres
  • MIN starting XI: Not available

FC Cincinnati 3, University of South Florida 0

Three second-half goals were the difference for FC Cincinnati against NCAA opposition, including one apiece from academy products Arquimides Ordoñez and Stiven Jimenez.

Goals

  • 49' - CIN - Álvaro Barreal
  • 77' - CIN - Arquimides Ordoñez
  • 85' - CIN - Stiven Jimenez

Lineups

  • CIN starting XI: Alec Kann - Luciano Acosta, Joey Akpunonu, Santiago Arias, Dominique Badji, Bret Halsey, Yuya Kubo, Júnior Moreno, Ian Murphy, Brandon Vazquez, Trialist
  • CIN second XI: Roman Celentano - Marco Angulo, Álvaro Barreal, Ray Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Arquimides Ordoñez, Malik Pinto, Alvas Powell, Sérgio Santos
D.C. United Charlotte FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC FC Cincinnati Orlando City SC Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo
Wayne Rooney explains what Leeds United "great" Mateusz Klich offers DC United
Wayne Rooney: There's "no chance" DC United finish bottom of MLS again
More News
More News
Drake lends a hand: Sean Johnson eyes "something special" at Toronto FC

Drake lends a hand: Sean Johnson eyes "something special" at Toronto FC
How Inter Miami plotted their roster after breakout 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

How Inter Miami plotted their roster after breakout 2022 season
Philadelphia Union re-sign homegrown defender Matt Real
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union re-sign homegrown defender Matt Real
Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala out after knee surgery

Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala out after knee surgery
Every MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Every MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2023
Your Thursday Kickoff: What’s the plan for LAFC and how terrifying is it? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: What’s the plan for LAFC and how terrifying is it? 
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
4:25

Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
More Video