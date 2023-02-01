Seattle Sounders vs. Al Ahly: How to watch & stream, preview of Club World Cup game

A Major League Soccer team’s first-ever FIFA Club World Cup match arrives Saturday in Morocco, as Seattle Sounders FC encounter Round One winner Al Ahly – and a semifinal berth vs. Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is on the line.

Whoever wins books a Feb. 8 test against the Club World Cup’s most successful team (Real Madrid are four-time winners) and guarantees a medal-round game. The loser, simply put, heads home.

This Second Round matchup pits the 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners against a storied Egyptian Premier League club, which qualified for the tournament as the 2021-22 African Champions League runner-up.

Back in May 2022, Seattle achieved continental glory by becoming the league’s first modern-day CCL winner – beating Liga MX’s Pumas 5-2 on aggregate before nearly 69,000 fans (competition record).

Seattle, beyond climbing the regional mountaintop so many other MLS teams stumbled at, knew a ticket to this year’s Club World Cup awaited. And now it’s about making this North African occasion a memorable one, even if Seattle are coming off a month-long preseason camp and won’t start their 2023 league campaign until Feb. 26.

The Sounders, on paper, have one of MLS’s strongest lineups: club captain Nicolás Lodeiro and striker Raúl Ruidíaz remain as centerpieces, goalkeeper Stefan Frei is as battle-tested as they come, midfielder João Paulo is back from a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s CCL Final, and four players – midfielder Cristian Roldan (US), forward Jordan Morris (US) and defenders Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and Nouhou (Cameroon) – were at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Don’t forget about midfielder Albert Rusnák, either, their third DP alongside Lodeiro and Ruidiaz.