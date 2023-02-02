Brian Schmetzer: Don't count out Seattle Sounders at Club World Cup

With less than 48 hours before their 2022 FIFA Club World Cup debut , the enormity of the situation is starting to sink in for Seattle Sounders FC .

"I get the sense that, you know, everything is kind of leading up to this moment where we step onto that field."

"It's a big deal," Schmetzer told Extratime 's Andrew Wiebe shortly after Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly were confirmed as Saturday's (12 pm ET | FS2, FOX Deportes) Second Round opponent at Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.

As far as head coach Brian Schmetzer is concerned, he wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.

The Rave Green, Major League Soccer's first-ever representative at the tournament by way of their 2022 Concacaf Champions League victory, are entering uncharted territory for both club and region.

Ready for the world stage

It's a moment almost nine months in the making, with extreme highs and deep lows in between. After reaching new international levels thanks to their CCL heroics, Seattle missed out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history last season – ending a league-record 13-year streak that was equaled by the New York Red Bulls in 2022.

And with just two external scrimmages played this winter, the Sounders haven't competed in an official match since early October.

However, Schmetzer has supreme faith in his players ahead of what's possibly the biggest challenge they've ever faced.

"I wouldn’t count us out by any stretch of the imagination. You know the pressure, the pressure of being in a Club World Cup. I would add a layer of excitement with that pressure," he said, before alluding to a deep squad that includes the likes of Nicolás Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Raúl Ruidíaz, and US men's national team regulars Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, to name a few.

"My guys are used to that. I’ve got some players that have played in some big-time games. I don’t know if you could say that the Sounders are gonna roll over a couple of teams, but I know we’re going to be competitive."

Even more promising is the return of João Paulo. The club's midfield linchpin and 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist is match-fit after missing most of last year with an ACL tear.

"He will feature in the game. It just depends on minutes," Schmetzer said, not without tempering expectations surrounding the Brazilian.